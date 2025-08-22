Kaye Adams' daughter discovered her mum's real age during an "fight" with her best friend at school.

Kaye Adams lied to her daughters about her age for years

For years, the 62-year-old TV host told her daughters, Charly, 23, and Bonnie, 18, that she was a "whole decade younger" than she is and that their dad - Kaye's partner, tennis coach Ian Campbell - was "10 years my senior", because she felt "troubled" about her age.

When Charly was aged 10, she and her best pal discussed their mums' ages at school, and Charly mentioned that Kaye and Ian were the "same age - both 39".

But Kaye's lie was exposed after Charly's friend got out her phone and looked up the Loose Women star on the internet - leaving Charly "mortified".

Kaye recalled to the Daily Mail: "One day, Charly, then aged 10, arrived home from school mortified after an argument with her best friend.

"The girls had been talking about their mums and Charly has said we were the same age - both 39 - only for her friend to whip out her phone, Google me, and declare she'd been lying."

Charly was heartbroken after finding out Kaye had lied to her for years, and Charly "convinced herself" that the broadcaster's age on Google was inaccurate.

Kaye continued: "Charly was so upset she convinced herself the internet must be wrong.

"I hated knowing my silly fib had left her defending me against the truth.

"It felt like I'd crossed a line."

Kaye - whose late mum Cathie "batted away any attempt to pin down her age" - admitted her real age to Charly at their favourite café.

The daytime TV star - who thought her daughter would find the fib funny - said: "So after Charly's fight with her friend, I took her for hot chocolate at our favourite café.

"Somewhere between the marshmallows and the cream, I dropped in what I imagined was a harmless, funny confession - my next birthday would be my 50th, not my 40th.

"Mummy was 49, not 39 as I'd told her I was.

"I thought Charly would find my fib as amusing as I'd found Granny's.

"Instead, she stared down at her drink and said nothing. I could see she was upset, so I changed the subject, but inside I was rattled."

Kaye - who has not lied to Charly or Bonnie since the café confession - turned 60 on December 28, 2022, and she has embraced her age.

The star said: "I wanted to make 60 visible, to prove it can be a decade of energy and opportunity rather than the beginning of a decline.

"I thought, 'Here I am, I feel good, I watch my diet and my drinking. I'm active, energetic, curious, and I want this to be a positive decade.'

"So I finally stopped hiding my age and instead turned it into a talking point with the launch of How to Be 60, the podcast I co-host with my friend Karen MacKenzie, which is now a live stage show."