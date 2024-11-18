Linda Robson almost fell victim to a scammer who imitated her daughter.

The 'Loose Women' star came close to losing £150 after she received a WhatsApp text from a con artist - who used her daughter's family nickname, "Bobbi girl", as well as language she typically uses - asking for emergency cash after 'her' phone dropped "down the toilet".

Linda - who was on the ITV show at the time of the "scary" ordeal - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I would've sent the money the scammers wanted - £150 - but luckily, one of the bosses on the show said: 'I think you're being scammed.'

"So, I asked the person on the phone for the name of our dog.

"They said Gerald, and I said: 'No, my dog's called Dolly.' That's when I knew I was being scammed.

"It was scary, and it's happening to more and more people now.

"Friends of mine have been targeted and lost hundreds of pounds."

The 66-year-old TV star's revelation comes after other celebrities also spoke out about being scammed.

'QI' panellist Alan Davies previously told BBC Radio 4's 'The Infinite Monkey Cage' that he gets scammed "relentlessly" online and lost £400 on a Playstation 5 that was never delivered in 2022.

He said: "At Christmas I had three Christmas lists from three children and I found every single gift on the site from all three lists, including a Lego set that was no longer made.

"I nearly gave them £457 and then I thought 'this is unlikely' but I was scammed on a PS5 two years ago, that was £400 down the drain."