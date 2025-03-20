Lord Alan Sugar has fired two candidates on the latest episode of 'The Apprentice'.

The 77-year-old businessman was unimpressed by both teams during the latest task, which involved creating a hot sauce and an ad campaign, and so Lord Sugar has opted to fire both Melica Moshiri and Emma Street from the BBC show.

Following her early exit from the series, Melica told MailOnline: "Whether I was the right person to be fired ... I think if Amber had brought in different people then no, but because she brought in Dean and myself, I don't think Lord Sugar had a choice.

"And what he did say to me in the boardroom is that I'm going [with] my gut instinct, I might be making a big mistake 'Melica you're fired', which is great.

"I actually liked that. I thought was a real compliment. But I think he had a very hard decision."

During the episode, Lord Sugar described Melica as "disruptive", and she's been happy to accept that label.

She said: "I find he generally likes people taking accountability for things ... I took accountability for me being disruptive."

Emma, on the other hand, loved her time on the BBC show.

And the corporate project manager is trying to remain upbeat about her long-term business plans.

She shared: "It's been really good since the show. You know, it's been fantastic to watch it back, relive the experience.

"It would have been very handy to have a £250,000 investment into my business plan, so I'm just kind of seeing what I can get in the pipeline, and staying tuned on socials now."