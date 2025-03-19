Lord Alan Sugar has committed to 'The Apprentice' for at least three more years.

Lord Alan Sugar remains committed to the BBC show

The 77-year-old business magnate has starred on the BBC show since 2005, and Lord Sugar insists that his eye for the best and worst candidates remains as sharp as ever.

Speaking to the BBC’s Amol Rajan, he explained: "I spot them straight away, so that’s why they never become the winners."

Lord Sugar acknowledges that some candidates appear on the show simply to boost their own profile.

The businessman - who made a large proportion of his fortune through the electronics company Amstrad - said: "I know what they’re there for. They’re there for the wrong reasons."

Meanwhile, Lord Sugar recently claimed that "hard graft has gone" from UK workplaces.

Speaking to MailOnline, he explained: "Work ethic has changed in my lifetime and in my opinion, I think it's getting too relaxed.

"I blame companies like Google for example that have beds, and they allow people to turn up at 11am so they can detox from boozing the night before and lay in a little pod somewhere and then pop out at about 3pm and do their two minutes of genius ... And then go and have the free lunch and dinner laid on for them. Hard graft has gone in my view."

Despite this, Lord Sugar doesn't intend to change his approach to business.

He said: "Anybody working for me that wants a two-hour lunch break to go to the gym, I'm afraid to say they will have to stay on the treadmill for the rest of the day ... It's not my culture and I might be wrong."