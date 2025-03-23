Lord Sugar has signed up for three more seasons of ‘The Apprentice’.

The move will make the 77-year-old businessman one of the longest-running stars of a TV reality show, and he has insisted he has never been in it for the money.

He told presenter Amol Rajan in a BBC interview he remains committed to the series, which first aired in 2005, with the new deal taking Lord Sugar’s involvement well beyond the already confirmed 20th season.

He said: “Listen, when I took the job on ‘The Apprentice’, I was already a multi-millionaire.

“I didn’t do it for the money.”

The UK version of ‘The Apprentice’ was adapted from the US series of the same name, which was originally hosted by Donald Trump.

Lord Sugar was quick to distance himself from the president in his BBC chat, adding: “He’s nothing like me and I’m nothing like him.”

Now in its 19th season, ‘The Apprentice’ remains one of the BBC’s most successful reality shows, attracting millions of viewers each year.

The series follows aspiring entrepreneurs as they compete for a business partnership with Lord Sugar, with contestants facing weekly challenges before one is eliminated.

Its infamous “You’re fired” catchphrase used by Lord Sugar has become a staple of British television.

Speaking about his on-screen persona, the entrepreneur insisted what audiences see on TV is an accurate representation of himself.

He added: “That is me, mate, I’m promising you.

“I have sat on the production line, I’ve made stuff, I’ve packed boxes, I’ve loaded lorries, I’ve delivered, I’ve collected money – every single facet of business, I have done all of it.

“So when I got that ‘Apprentice’ gig, sitting there listening to these budding entrepreneurs, I was able to interrogate them properly.”

‘The Apprentice’ continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.