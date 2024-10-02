Lorraine Kelly has said that appearing on 'The Masked Singer' was the highlight of her 40-year television career.

Lorraine Kelly will never forget her appearance on The Masked Singer

The 64-year-old presenter took part in the ITV singing competition earlier this year and performed pop hits like Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' and 'Don't Stop Moving' by S Club 7 and can't wait to share the memories with her baby granddaughter Billie once she grows up.

Lorraine is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "Appearing as an owl on 'The Masked Singer' was one of the most enjoyable and happiest of experiences and I can’t wait to show Billie when she is older."

The broadcaster also described her BAFTA Special Award – which she received earlier this year for her contribution to TV – as another treasured moment.

Lorraine added: "The Bafta award was, of course, another highlight."

Despite her singing stint, Lorraine - who hosts her eponymous ITV talk show - has no plans to move away from live morning television despite presenting various breakfast programmes for the channel over the years.

She said: "I have never had a career plan and I still don’t, I’ve just worked hard and I’ve been lucky.

"I love what I do and I have a wonderful production team. You never know what the future holds but I found my niche – live morning TV suits me."

Previously, Lorraine admitted that she doesn't think she was "wonderful" on 'The Masked Singer' because she had "never sung in public" before signing up for the show.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning, she said: "I wasn't wonderful because I've never sung in public before but the joy is that you can't see anything when that head goes on. I couldn't see the audience, I didn't have to do anything, I was just worried about learning the lines.

"I'd never done it before and where could you get the opportunity to sing in front of an audience and to have such a lot of fun? There is not enough silliness in the world! It was just a joy to do, it is just a joyous show."