Lorraine Kelly is set to guest host 'Have I Got News For You' for the second time

The 64-year-old TV star is best known for hosting her long-running eponymous breakfast show on ITV, but she is set guest host the BBC One panel show later this month - almost two decades after she last took on the role in 2005.

The programme usually features two teams, one captioned by Ian Hislop and the other by Paul Merton, alongside a special guest panellist.

Joining Lorraine as captains are stand-up Maisie Adam and BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Matt Chorley.

Lorraine said: "I'm really looking forward to hosting Have I Got News For You again, for the second time.

"The first time I did it was nearly 20 years ago back in 2005, when Paul and Ian were young whippersnappers.

"It’s a chance for me to be unleashed... I can’t wait."

Lorraine's episode of 'Have I Got News For You' will air on November 22 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, Lorraine recently admitted she'd like to take part in another popular BBC show, 'Celebrity Race Across the World'.

The presenter "loves" the star-studded programme, and if she was part of the next series, she would ask her daughter Rosie Smith, 30, or her husband Steve Smith, to take part in the race with her.

When asked on her 'Lorraine' show who she would choose to do the programme with, she said: "I think I would probably do it with Rosie, she is so organised, or with Steve, my husband. He's really, super organised.

"I love travelling with him, because he has everything.

"He says, 'Right, you've got half an hour to shop. Back here in half an hour.'

"I don't have any airport stress.

"It's a great show though. We love it."

BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan won the second series of the celebrity programme in September.

The couple beat off competition from broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy Brazier, 'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen, and model and broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi.

Each pairing was given a budget of £1,100 and tasked with travelling 7,800 miles across South America, but they weren't allowed their mobile phones, or air travel.