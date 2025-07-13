Lorraine Kelly has signed a new deal to host a travel show for Channel 4.

Lorraine Kelly signs up for new Channel 4 show

The 65-year-old presenter - who has hosted her eponymous chat show on ITV since 2010 – is working with rival broadcaster Channel 4 on a big budget travel programme, which she flew to Norway to film last month.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Channel 4 were delighted to have Lorraine on board. It was exciting for Lorraine to do something different and be on location again.”

The move comes after Lorraine’s daytime chat show was cut to just 30 weeks of 30-minute slots.

The insider added: “Despite the apparent slight in the ITV daytime shake-up, Lorraine’s loyal fanbase isn’t to be underestimated and they will follow her wherever she goes.

"She’s survived in this business a long time and she’s a master at rolling with the punches.”

There have also been changes behind the scenes on Lorraine, with the position of Head of Lorraine recently being cut and producers now reporting to This Morning bosses.

The source said: “Amid these changes the team have been gutted.

“They can’t understand why ITV would want to dismantle such a successful rating-busting programme. It’s a great shame.”

“This latest shake-up and slimming-down of Lorraine’s dedicated team casts further doubt on the long-term future of the show after her contract finishes next year.

"She’s opening her eyes up to the many options available to her.”

Despite the changes, Lorraine recently insisted she doesn't have any intention of stepping back from her career.

Speaking on the 'Proper Tasty' podcast, she said: "I've been doing telly for over 40 years. It's mad isn't it? It's absolutely crazy.

"I started in breakfast telly in 1984, and I'm still getting away with it. Extraordinarily."

In 2024, Lorraine received the BAFTA Special Award for her outstanding contribution to television.