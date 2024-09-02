Lorraine Kelly "can't stop smiling" since she became a grandmother.

Lorraine Kelly has become a grandmother for the first time

The 64-year-old presenter - who is married to Steve Smith and has Rosie, 29, with him - welcomed her first grandchild over the weekend when her daughter gave birth to a baby girl named Billie and explained that it was "amazing" to see her own child have a child.

Speaking on Monday's (02.09.24) 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "Baby Billie is here. She's beautiful. Eight pounds, three ounces of joy and she's absolutely lovely. Rosie and her Steve have taken to it so, so well and it's just brilliant. Everybody has said to me that I won't believe how much you love this little tiny thing and of course you do but it's just amazing to see your own child having a wee baby. It's lovely, I can't stop smiling."

The former 'Masked Singer' contestant has advised Rosie and her partner Steve to just get as much sleep as they can and regretfully recalled using her spare time to do chores when she first became a mother.

She said: "I just said to them 'Sleep whenever you can', I think that's the thing! I cannot tell you - I honestly felt like running out of the hospital with her, create a diversion and I'll just run away. She's really, really lovely. But yes, they've taken to it so, so well. I've just said to them to sleep, sleep, sleep as much as they can. When Rosie was sleeping, I used to go and do the housework. That's silly."

But despite her excitement and willingness to help however she can, Lorraine is determined to not become an "interfering" grandmother.

She said: "I'll do absolutely anything, it's just great and everybody has been so nice and so kind with their lovely wishes. I'm going to try really hard to not be annoying and interfere and be there all the time."