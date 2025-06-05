Lorraine Kelly is "not done yet" with her TV career.

Lorraine Kelly has worked in the industry for more than 40 years

The 65-year-old presenter has worked in the TV industry for more than four decades and despite recent budget cuts at ITV, Lorraine doesn't have any intention of stepping back from her career.

Lorraine - who has hosted her eponymous programme on ITV since 2010 - said on the 'Proper Tasty' podcast: "I've been doing telly for over 40 years. It's mad isn't it? It's absolutely crazy.

"I started in breakfast telly in 1984, and I'm still getting away with it. Extraordinarily."

In 2024, Lorraine received the BAFTA Special Award for her outstanding contribution to television.

However, she's keen to stress that she still has ambitions to achieve.

Lorraine said: "40 years in TV last year was incredible.

"I got a BAFTA. 'Here's a BAFTA for being alive.' I thought, 'Hang on a minute, I'm not done yet.'"

Lorraine is best-known for hosting her morning show on ITV. But she also relishes the opportunity to appear on other shows and other TV channels, as she can show another side to her personality.

The veteran broadcaster shared: "I think now I can be a lot cheekier. Because I've always been a bit naughty.

"Not so much in the morning, but if I do a wee show on Channel 4, or 'The Last Leg', or something like that. You can be unleashed. And I quite like that.

"You do have to have a self-edit button, and I'm finding mine is not operating as much as it should."

Meanwhile, Hilary Rosen, the chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, previously paid a glowing tribute to Lorraine, describing the broadcaster as a "sparkling presence on our screens".

Hilary continued: "On ITV’s 'Lorraine', she displays a mastery of disarming guests with her warmth and relaxed approach and always manages to make the daily demands of live broadcasting look easy.

"She combines quick intelligence with genuine empathy, tackling tricky subjects with skill and sensitivity and uses her platform to raise awareness of things that really matter.

"Lorraine has a deep and genuine connection with her audience and her longevity speaks to the unique importance of daytime television and its staying power."