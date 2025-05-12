Ranvir Singh had to undergo "urgent surgery" after suffering from a ruptured appendix.

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital with ruptured appendix

The 47-year-old journalist is known for standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her eponymous ITV morning show and had been due to do so on Friday (09.05.25) but was rushed to hospital towards the end of last week, leaving Andi Peters to take over.

On Monday, she wrote on Instagram: "Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit, felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out. I’m off air - all good - at 1030am I feel this sudden stomach ache. I stay in bed all day. Turns out I had a ruptured appendix and had urgent surgery at midnight on Thursday ! "

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star ended up enduring "a nasty few days" following the operation as she dealt with a bacterial infection in her blood, and she has now been ordered to take the week off.

She added: "Woke up 5am on Friday morning, high on anaesthetic and certain I could get into work to host the show as normal.. Pretty nasty few days, the bacteria had spread and infected my blood etc and told to take this week off by @jadeens "I’m sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for 4 weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me! "Ps. Anyone else have this horrendous shoulder pain afterwards? It’s mad isn’t it!"

When regular competitions presenter Andi hosted the show on Monday, he chatted with Dr Hilary Jones, who assured him and viewers that Ranvir will make a "full recovery" and she will be back on the show soon.

Prior to that, Andi did not reveal what happened to Ranvir when he was drafted in last minute just before the weekend but wished her well.

He said: "First thing's first, I've just got to say get well soon to Ranvir who can't be here today...

'Which is why they have drafted in a man in a bright orange shirt just to make sure you are awake this morning!

'Get well soon Ranvir. We send you all of our love."