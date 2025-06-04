Christine McGuinness doesn't think her marriage to Paddy McGuinness failed just because it ended in divorce.

The 37-year-old model married former 'Take Me Out' host Paddy, 51, in 2011 but they split in 2022 with the comedian continuing to live at the family home with his ex-partner and their three children, 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and eight-year-old daughter Felicity.

The former couple's divorce was finalised in October 2024, and although their romance ended Christine considers the fact they had 16 happy years together to mean that ultimately it was a successful relationship.

Appearing on the new episode of the 'How To Fail with Elizabeth Day' podcast, she said: "With the divorce, I think, again, a lot of people think that if a marriage ends that it's failed and I don't believe that at all.

"We actually had a good 16 years we were together. I still lived with him. I met him when I was 19 and we still live together and we've been separated for three years and it was one of those things."

Christine says Paddy's decision to remain at the family home to be present for their kids - all of whom have been diagnosed with autism - proves how strong their romantic relationship was and proves the bond they still share.

She added: "I remember when we put out the statements about us separating we were both nervous about what the reaction was going to be publicly. But for me, it was the first time where I really thought, OK, I am going to do this because we almost have to explain, because we're in the public eye, people expect that, and it's part of being in the public eye. You have to take the pros and the cons with it. We'd done it and that was the first time where I went, putting this statement out is going to be a lot for us mentally and emotionally to let everybody else know, but it's more important that we live out our truth.

"We are literally just saying, what is going on and that's the truth.

"We're divorcing but we're OK and we are still living together with the children and we're all right so it's challenging at times, but we need to not worry about what other people think because this feels right. If it feels right to us, that's what we need to do.

"We both know that we're we can date and we're allowed to. We're adults and we're single, so we can, but we also know that we don't need to overshare any information about anything because we are still exes and we are still living in the same house."

Christine - who has since dated women, and admitted that she had lesbian experiences when she was younger - revealed that she and Paddy live in separate wings in their house but come together for the children.

She said: "We have different wings. I always joke about [that] he is in the West Wing!

"We completely have our own spaces on the top floor of the house. I'm on the floor with the children and yeah, it works and works for us as a family because we don't have to move the children. They've got that continuity and it's consistent. When they come home from school, they know where they're going to. They've got their own rooms, their clothes, the computers, everything they need is in that house, and it doesn't matter too much whether it's mummy at home or daddy at home.

"With our schedules being all over the place, it doesn't affect them."