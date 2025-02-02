Lottie Moss' tough time on Celebrity Bear Hunt

Lottie Moss admitted her time on 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' was "tough".

The 27-year-old model and former OnlyFans star is one of a number of stars taking part in the new Netflix reality TV survival series and Lottie has revealed she struggled on the show.

She told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It’s tough. You’re in a secluded place, sleeping with strangers, without your family, friends or phone – it’s intense. You have a lot of time to think. When I wasn’t chatting to the others, I was just by myself thinking about things. Living in this generation where we’ve always got our phones and in a city like London, there’s always something going on. There, it was calm and serene.

"I’ve always wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and show people a different side of me. I’ve done 'Celebs Go Dating', which was great but it made me feel very vulnerable. This was perfect because I wanted something adventurous.

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' is Bear Grylls' latest show and is hosted by Holly Willoughby.

Other stars taking part include model Leomie Anderson, singer Una Healy, 'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni, former rugby player Danny Cipriani, 'Inbetweeners' actor Joe Thomas, TV presenter Steph McGovern, musician Big Zuu, tennis legend Boris Becker, Spice Girls singer Mel B, 'Changing Rooms' star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge Shirley Ballas.

Lottie revealed she was surprised by how kind Becker was.

When asked, "which celebrity surprised you the most in camp?" she replied: "Probably Boris [Becker]. He went from winning Wimbledon to jail, he’s had so many highs and lows. He’s a lovely person who became the real father of the group, and Shirley [Ballas] the mum! They were so sweet."

And she also bonded with Una Healy, saying: "Her energy was amazing. She always gave everything 110%, I don’t think people expected that from her. She’s a sweetheart but when she gets stuck into a challenge she’s a force to be reckoned with."