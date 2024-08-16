Louis Spence quit 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' after just 24 hours.

Louis Spence has walked away from SAS

The 55-year-old dancer - who is best known for starring on the TV show 'Pineapple Dance Studios' - had signed up to appear on the celebrity version of the tough military-style series but reportedly walked away from the Channel 4 reality show after just one day of filming.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "He seemed thrilled to be surrounded by all the hunky instructors, who all came from military backgrounds that required them to have an elite level of fitness. But he was less enamoured with the regime they had to maintain, with Louie unable to keep up with them physically and mentally.

“Despite this he left without any bad feeling and was grateful for the opportunity — even though his experience was a brief one."

The show will return to screens at some point next year, and other stars amongst the lineup include the likes of reality stars Tasha Ghouri and Pete Wicks, both of whom will also appear on this year's edition of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Ex-contestants have revealed that the series is notoriously tough. For example, Danielle Lloyd recently recounted how she was telling one of the show’s hosts, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox—who works alongside Matthew 'Ollie' Ollerton and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham—that giving birth to her five kids, Archie, 13, Harry, 12, George, 10, Ronnie, 6, and Autumn, 22 months, was preferable.

The 39-year-old former beauty queen - who was on the edition won by 'Pop Idol' star Gareth Gates - told Yahoo! News: "I actually said to Foxy when we were doing that wire one where we had to drop. I was like, 'I would rather give birth five more times than do this.' And he was like, 'Oh you’re f***ing crazy then!”