Louis Theroux will explore the "highs and lows" of British pop music with a new documentary.

Louis Theroux's boy band documentary airs this month

The investigative journalist, 54, is known for his series of hard-hitting films and his new one will focus on the careers of acts from the 1990s and 2000s, including Take That and Blue, as part of a three-part series for BBC Two.

He told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "I couldn’t be more thrilled about this series.

“An epic story featuring a cast of stars and star-makers, spanning three decades, it involves some of the icons of modern British pop.

“We see them through them through their highs and lows, hearing from the key players, as we chart the golden years of boy bands.

“How they came together, the experience of sudden fame, the opportunity and temptations that came their way, conflicts within the groups, between the groups, and between the boys and their managers.

“It’s a gripping fable about getting everything you dreamed of, and it not being what you imagined, centered on a generation of young men, and their managers, who were wildly successful and also immensely vulnerable, having the times of their lives and also in some cases cracking up.

“Those boys we all watched singing and dancing in tight formation - Take That, East 17, Westlife, Blue, Five, Damage, 911 and so many others - are now middle aged men who have the time and the maturity to look back reflect on what they went through.

It’s taken us more than a year to make the series. Now I’m just excited for people to see it.”

The series will feature interviews with artists, including ex-Take That member Robbie Williams, 50, former Westlife star Brian McFadden, 44, and members of East 17, Blue, Five, 911 and Damage about their boy band experiences.

It is thought that former 'X Factor' judges Simon Cowell, 65, and Louis Walsh, 72, will appear as it covers the advent of the television talent shows, and their impact on boy bands.

‘Boybands Forever’ is a Mindhouse production for BBC Pop Music TV and BBC Two, and it was commissioned by Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV.

The firm’s commission follows BBC Two’s award-winning ‘Gods of Snooker’ and ‘Gods of Tennis’.