Louis Theroux is producing a new BBC show that will explore boyband mania during the 90s and 00s.

Louis Theroux has produced the new series

'Boybands Forever' will air on BBC Two in the autumn and the series will feature some searingly honest interviews with some well-known figures in the music industry, including Robbie Williams and Simon Cowell.

Louis said: "I couldn’t be more thrilled about this series.

"An epic story featuring a cast of stars and star-makers, spanning three decades, it involves some of the icons of modern British pop.

"We see them through their highs and lows, hearing from the key players, as we chart the golden years of boy bands. How they came together, the experience of sudden fame, the opportunity and temptations that came their way, conflicts within the groups, between the groups, and between the boys and their managers."

Louis has been working on the show for more than 12 months, and the veteran documentary-maker can't wait for people to see it.

He said: "It’s a gripping fable about getting everything you dreamed of, and it not being what you imagined, centred on a generation of young men, and their managers, who were wildly successful and also immensely vulnerable, having the times of their lives and also in some cases cracking up.

"Those boys we all watched singing and dancing in tight formation - Take That, East 17, Westlife, Blue, Five, Damage, 911 and so many others - are now middle-aged men who have the time and the maturity to look back and reflect on what they went through.

"It’s taken us more than a year to make the series. Now I’m just excited for people to see it."