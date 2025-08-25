Louis Theroux is working on a new documentary based on the Netflix series Adolescence.

Louis Theroux's Adolescence inspired documentary

The 55-year-old documentary maker and podcaster is developing the new project – which will investigate the experience of online misogyny on boys - through his production company Mindhouse.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: “It makes sense to produce a documentary looking at this deeply uncomfortable area, particularly in the wake of the drama which stunned the nation.

"Having someone of Louis’ calibre spearheading it adds to the heft and will keep the subject matter at the forefront of people’s minds.”

The programme will investigate the effect people like misogynist Andrew Tate and UK vlogger HSTikkyTokky, whose real name Harrison Sullivan, 20, have on young men.

Adolescence – starring Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham - tells the story of how 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Cooper) is arrested for the murder of his school classmate Katie Leonard (Emilia Holliday).

Speaking previously about the inspiration for Adolescence, Stephen told Tudum: “One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?’ And the pressures that come from all of those things are as difficult for kids here as they are the world over.”

“There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl. It shocked me. I was thinking, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening in society where a boy stabs a girl to death? What’s the inciting incident here?’ And then it happened again, and it happened again, and it happened again. I really just wanted to shine a light on it, and ask, ‘Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?’”