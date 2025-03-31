Louisa Lytton has confirmed her time on ‘EastEnders’ has come to an end.

The 35-year-old actress, who played Ruby Allen, returned to the long-running soap in 2023 for a storyline that saw her reveal she had a secret son, Roman, with Martin Fowler, but she has now said she wrapped her work on the BBC soap earlier this month.

Louisa told The Sun: “I left ‘EastEnders’ a couple of weeks ago. I was only back for six months, to tie in with the 40th and Martin’s exit.

“It’s always good to come and go and I never see it as a big thing when I leave because I can be back again! It’s all been left open.”

Her secret son plot ultimately led to a reunion between her and Martin, before his tragic death in February.

But Ruby remained unaware Martin, played by James Bye, confessed his love for his ex, Stacey Slater, minutes before he died.

Louisa added a future return to the series was not out of the question.

The actress was attending an event to launch the Pinner Telephone Kiosk Library and careers hub in Middlesex when she made the admission she was off the show.

Louisa first joined ‘EastEnders’ in 2005 as the daughter of feared gangster Johnny Allen, played by Billy Murray.

Her character left a year later following her father’s death, inheriting his fortune and criminal empire. She then returned to Walford in 2018, rekindling a friendship with Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner. In 2021, Ruby was sent to prison after being framed for a drugs offence while pregnant with Martin’s child.

With ‘EastEnders’ celebrating its 40th anniversary, several former cast members have made special appearances.

Tracy-Ann Oberman reprised her role as Chrissie Watts, a character she last played nearly 20 years ago. Paul Bradley returned as Nigel Bates, while Michael French stepped back into the role of David Wicks. Patsy Palmer made a comeback as Bianca Jackson, Ricky Groves returned as Garry Hobbs and Cliff Parisi reprised his role as Minty Peterson.

Ross Kemp also returned as Grant Mitchell, describing his storyline as “explosive” and calling his comeback an “absolute honour”.

The anniversary celebrations have also included a wedding between fan-favourite characters, a dramatic explosion at the Queen Vic and a live interactive episode.