Louisa Lytton is returning to 'EastEnders'.

Louisa Lytton is making a comeback to EastEnders

The 35-year-old actress first played Ruby Allen on the BBC One soap opera from 2005 until 2006 before returning for a longer stint from 2018 until 2021 but she is "thrilled" to be heading back for a third stint in the coming months.

She said: "I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.

"I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store."

Following her initial stint on 'EastEnders', Louisa appeared on 'Strictly Come Dancing' and, at the age of 17, became the youngest contestant in the history of the Latin and ballroom competition before joining the cast of 'The Bill' in 2007.

She then carved out a career in theatre, having played Rizzo in both a West End and touring production of 'Grease' and more recently starred opposite 'Doc Martin' actor Joe Absolom in '2:22: A Ghost Story'.

The soap star - who has been married to Ben Bhanvra since 2022 - quit the serial last time to have her daughter Aura, three, and gave birth just weeks after she had finished filming.

Louisa's character Ruby was introduced as the best friend of established character Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) but during her last appearance on the soap, she married Stacey's ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye) before falsely accusing her former friend of asssault.

Chris Clenshaw, 'EastEnders' Executive Producer', said: “I’m delighted to welcome Louisa Lytton back to the role of Ruby Allen.

"Ruby’s departure from Walford left many unanswered questions for Martin and Stacey, and her return is sure to unearth a whole heap of drama for her character and all those involved."