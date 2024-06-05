Louise Thompson didn't want a "natural childbirth experience".

The 34-year-old star - who gave birth to her son Leo in 2021 - has revealed that her desire to have a C-section was ignored by doctors.

During an appearance on the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, Louise explained: "I'm very small. I've got the body of a 14-year-old boy, you know, I have no hips. I just, it wasn't an experience ... I didn't want to go through the natural childbirth experience, it wasn't something that really appealed to me."

Louise recalled feeling like a "child" as her own wishes were ignored.

The 'Made in Chelsea' star said: "I was speaking to a lot of different people and the message was never really passed on.

"And, you know, I definitely there was an element of kind of having white coat syndrome, where I suddenly felt like I was back at school whenever I was face-to-face with someone in the medical professional. I just felt like a child again and that I couldn't advocate for myself."

Meanwhile, Louise previously admitted to suffering "incredibly bad PTSD and anxiety" after giving birth.

The TV star said on the 'How To Fail' podcast: "I honestly think that Leo was born into my world six months after, that was when we started to get to know one another.

"For the first six months I had to focus on living. I had incredibly bad PTSD and anxiety.

"I was living in perpetual fear, I was petrified of most things in my house, even just waking up I was petrified and working through that was really tiring and scary.

"I didn't have a lot of space for anybody else."