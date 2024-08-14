‘Love Is Blind UK’ will return for a one-off reunion special.

Emma and Matt Willis will front a Love Is Blind UK reunion

The Netflix reality show - which sees the iconic formula of couples getting to know each other without seeing each other in ‘pods’ before deciding if they want to get engaged before trying to make it work out in the open coming to Blighty - will be coming back to screens on 26 August once the final episodes have aired to get the cast back together with the hosts and real-life married couple Emma Willis, 48, and Matt Willis, 41.

A synopsis of the show - which is currently dropping on the streaming service in installments - said: "It will reunite the cast for the first time since their ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’ moments. They’ll look back on their time in the experiment and answer all our burning questions."

Sam Klein - who departed the show after his engagement with Nicole was broken off before all the fiancees went to Corfu - recently spoke out about how the show framed him as the "villain" after the other contestants questioned whether he was there for love or fame.

The 31-year-old project design manager said on Instagram on Sunday (11.08.24): "The show was intense and high-pressure, and the editing hasn’t really worked in my favour. But my connection with Nicole in the pods was genuine and she’s an amazing person."

He added: "I guess someone had to play the villain."

When asked if he was peeved with how the "show perceived you as not genuine," he responded: "I guess it was TV gold."

This comes after he told the 29-year-old marketing executive - who was also romantically interested in structural landscaper Benaiah - that "I think I love you" twice on the show; once in the pod and for the second time after he popped the question to her.