The cast for this year’s ‘Love Island’ includes a professional footballer, dancer and nurse.

The cast for this year’s ‘Love Island’ includes a professional footballer, dancer and nurse

Girls looking to find their soulmate on the ITV reality series includes make-up artist Samatha Kenny, mental health nurse Mimii Ngulube, shop manager Jessica White, investment worker Patsy Field, professional dancer Harri Blackmore, and account manager Nicole Samuel.

The boys include surveyor and rugby union player Ciaran Davies, businessman Sean Stone, hairdresser Sam Taylor, recruitment manager Munveer Jabbal, and footballers Aye Odukoya and Ronnie Vint.

Make-up artist Samatha, 26, from Liverpool, claims she is going to be bringing “some fire” to the villa.

She added: “I think I will definitely bring some fire, I’m very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m really bubbly too so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour.”

Mimii Ngulube, 24, believes being a “girl’s girl” and her sense of humour will win her a man on the show.

She said: “I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man. I like dressing up so I’ll bring style, and I’d like to think I’m quite funny so I’ll make people laugh.

“I’m bringing honesty as well – I’m good at picking up on people's personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar.”

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Ronnie Vint, who plays for Lewes FC, said he was looking for “blondes with nice boobs”.

But he emphasised he wanted someone who was “family orientated, caring and career-minded”.

The footballer added his biggest claim to fame was being 30-year-old Bradley Dack’s best man when he married former ‘Love Island’ contestant Olivia Attwood, 33, in June last year.

He said: “Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me.”

‘Love Island’ starts at 9pm Monday 3 June on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX and STV.