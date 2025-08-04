Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have won Love Island.

Maya Jama announced the winners of Love Island during the live final

The pair were announced as winners of the latest series of the ITV2 reality show by host Maya Jama during Monday's (04.08.25) final.

Toni and Cach won the public vote and £50,000 prize money after beating runners-up Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes finished third with Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood in fourth.

Toni - who became the UK version of Love Island's first American contestant in this year's series - couldn't hide her delight after it was revealed that she and Cach were victorious.

She screamed: "Thank you to the UK."

It marked the conclusion to a dramatic series which saw couple Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore narrowly miss out on the final after being dumped during Sunday's (03.08.25) penultimate episode as former islanders returned to the villa and voted them as the least compatible couple.

Maya confirmed that viewers can look forward to more Love Island in 2026.

She said at the end of the final: "We'll see you next year."

ITV bosses have also revealed that Love Island: All Stars - in which former contestants return to the villa for a second chance at finding love - will be getting a third series.

The channel confirmed that it will early next year and once again take place in South Africa.

Love Island's popularity has risen once again this year and Maya previously dismissed accusations that the show is heavily producer-led.

The 30-year-old star told The Chunkz Show: "I’ve never said the wrong name, but there are cameras constantly around and they like the dramatic pauses.

"There is a lot of me saying something and then it waits. It’s funny with the new Islanders, where they’re not used to me saying something and then pausing for ages and they’re all looking around like, ‘Is she frozen?’"

She also discussed the extent of the crew's involvement in interactions between the islanders.

Maya said: "I don’t know if it’s illegal or what but they can’t tell them what to do.

"The most they can do is encourage them to have a little chat."

The former BBC Radio 1 presenter explained that she does avoid learning elimination results in advance in order to maintain fairness.

She said: "I do this technique where I don’t let them tell me who’s going until I’m stood in front of them in my ear because I don’t want to stare at the person or give it away."