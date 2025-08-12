Love Island couple Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen have landed a new six-part ITV reality series.

The married pair - who were runners-up on the 2016 season of the ITV2 dating show - will be opening up their lives to the cameras once again in Olivia and Alex: Parenthood.

Viewers will get intimate access to the couple's next step in life as they grow their young family from three to four, whilst dealing with the emotional aftermath of losing one of their twins eight weeks into her pregnancy - which Olivia announced in a heartfelt Instagram post on March 1.

Olivia, 31, and Alex, 34 - who got married at Gosfield Hall, Essex, in September 2018 - revealed they were expecting a baby girl in a home video, followed by a clip of their three-year-old son Abel revealing a bear that sported a pink ribbon, uploaded to Olivia's Instagram account on March 4.

According to OK! magazine, Olivia said at an ITV Reality event: "It's going to be chaotic, it's going to be wholesome and it might be stressful. There is a new baby on the way. We are so excited."

Olivia and Alex: Parenthood will cover the beautiful chaos of family life - from pregnancy hormones and toddler tantrums, to house builds, business plans and the occasional date night squeezed in between bottle feeds.

ITV2 and ITVX have greenlit the Angel Eye Media-produced programme, and it will air on the channel and streaming service later in 2025.

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Reality at ITV, said: "Olivia and Alex captured the hearts of the nation back in 2016.

"Now we get to see them in their most real and raw role yet, as full-time parents, partners and chaos-managers.

"This is a funny, emotional and totally relatable look at modern family life."

Ollie Durrant, Executive Producer at Angel Eye Media, added: "We’ve seen Olivia and Alex fall in love on TV.

"Now we get to see them build a life together. They’re funny, warm, and unfiltered, and their story feels both aspirational and deeply relatable.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing it to ITV2 and ITVX."