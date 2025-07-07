Love Island leads the National Reality TV Awards 2025 nominations.
The ITV2 reality dating show has 17 chances to win an award for the annual ceremony, which will take place on July 30 at Porchester Hall in London.
Love Island is up for Best Reality Competition Show sponsored by Republic Chat, Best Entertainment Show sponsored by Perfumes of Arabia London, Best Dating Show sponsored by Made to Marry, and its Australian counterpart is up for Best International Show.
It will go head-to-head with the likes of The Traitors UK, Celebrity Big Brother, The Apprentice, The Great British Bake Off and Smash City in the Best Entertainment Show category.
Meanwhile, stars from series 11, including Jess White, Grace Jackson, and Mimi Ngulube, have been nominated in the Best Female Personality sponsored by Pickles+ Co, and they will be going head-to-head with the likes of Zara McDermott,
Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova and The Traitors UK's Mollie Pearce.
Ciaran Davies, Ayo Odukoya, Sean Stone, Ronnie Vint and Josh Oyinsan are up for Best Male Personality sponsored by Moneeys.com, alongside the likes of The Apprentice 2025 winner Dean Franklin, Britain's Got Talent's Harry Moulding and Made in Chelsea star Reza Amiri‑Garroussi
Love Island host Maya Jama is up for Best TV Presenter, and she will battle it out against Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid, Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors UK's Claudia Winkleman, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' hosts
Ant and Dec, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother's Will Best, Match of the Day's Gabby Logan and Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark's Chloe Veitch.
Also, Change Your Mind, Change Your Life's Matt Willis and Emma Willis, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother's AJ Odudu, The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett, and This Morning's Alison Hammond have also been nominated for gongs in the Best Presenter Category.
Elsewhere, Love Island All Stars 2025's Gemma Owen, Molly Smith and Tom Clare and Love Island season 11's Mimi Ngulube, are up for Reality Personality of the Year sponsored by Boosted Tape
It comes as 2.7 million public submissions were received for the 14th annual National Reality Television Awards.
Voting is open at telephonos.com, and it will run until July 26.
National TV Awards 2025, full list of nominations:
Best Docu-Series/Documentary 2025 sponsored by KoreaTLC.com
Louis Theroux: The Settlers
Hill
To Catch a Stalker
Titanic in Colour
William Catherine: Putting Family First
Stacey Joe: Family Diaries
Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich
Castaway with Philip Schofield
M S vs Aldi: Who Does Easter Best?
Best Reality Non-Competition Show 2025
The Only Way Is Essex
Made in Chelsea
The Real Housewives of Cheshire
A Place in the Sun
LOL: Last One Laughing UK
Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection
Perfect Pub Walks with Alexander Armstrong
The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer
Sorry I Didn’t Know (ITV1 /ITV2)
Best Reality Competition Show 2025 sponsored by Republic Chat
Strictly Come Dancing
The Apprentice
Reel Rivals (OFTV)
Dating Naked UK – Paramount+
Celebrity Big Brother 24
Love Island UK (Season 12) – ITV2 / ITVX
Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (Series 6)
The Traitors UK (Series 3)
The Great British Bake Off (Series 15)
Dancing on Ice 2025 (Series 17)
Smash City (OFTV)
Best Entertainment Show 2025 sponsored by Perfumes of Arabia London
Britain’s Got Talent (Series 18) – ITV1
MasterChef UK (Series 20) – BBC One
SAS: Who Dares Wins – Jungle Hell (Civilian Series) – Channel 4
Celebrity Big Brother (Series 24)
Rob Romesh Vs F1 Monaco – Sky Max
Love Island UK (Season 12) – ITV2 / ITVX
Gladiators (Series 2 – BBC One)
Celebrity Gogglebox (Series 7 – Channel 4)
Rob Rylan’s Grand Tour (Series 2 – BBC Two)
The Masked Singer (Series 5) – ITV1
Smash City (OFTV)
Best International Show 2025
Dubai Bling (Season 2) – Netflix UAE
Big Brother Naija (Season 9) – Africa Magic, Nigeria
Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 4) – Netflix Brazil
Love Island Australia (Season 6) – 9Now / ITVX UK
Tempting Fortune (Season 2 – International Edition) – Channel 4
90 Day: Hunt for Love – TLC / Discovery+ (Global)
Celebrity Bear Hunt – Netflix UK / US
Young, Famous African (Series 3) – Netflix Africa
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 3 – Network 10, Australia
Best Food Show 2025
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8) – Netflix
Yes, Chef! – NBC / Peacock
Saturday Kitchen Live – BBC One
Buy It, Batch It, Cook It – Channel 4
Great British Menu (Series 20) – BBC Two
Celebrity Bake Off 2025 – Channel 4
Britain’s Top Takeaways (Series 2) – BBC Two
Rick Stein’s Food Stories – BBC Two
Inside the Factory: Food Specials – BBC Two
MasterChef UK (Series 20) – BBC One
Best New Show sponsored by VooVix TV
Virgin Island – Channel 4
Dating Naked UK – Paramount+
99 to Beat – ITV1
Reel Rivals (OFTV)
Celebrity Bear Hunt – Netflix UK
House of Unicorn – Sony/Whisper Prod. (UK)
Perfect Pub Walks – More4 / Channel 4
The Assembly – ITV1 / ITVX
The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer
Best Female Personality 2025 sponsored by Pickles Co
Amber-Rose Badrudin – The Apprentice , Season 19
Jess White - Love Island, Season 11
Shanice and Paige – Gogglebox (Channel 4)
Grace Jackson – Love Island , Season 11
Ruby Adler – Made in Chelsea
Aoibheann Walsh – The Apprentice, Season 19
Anisa Khan – The Apprentice , Season 11
Zara McDermott – To Catch a Stalker (BBC Three)
Chloe Veitch - Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
Mimi Ngulube – Love Island, Season 11
Nadiya Bychkova – Strictly Come Dancing
Mollie Pearce – Dancing on Ice
Best Male Personality sponsored by Moneeys.com
Ciaran Davies ( Love Island – Season 11)
Ayo Odukoya (Love Island – Season 11)
Frederick Afrifa (The Apprentice, Season 19)
Sean Stone (Love Island – Season 11 )
Ali Bromley (Big Brother UK 2024, ITV2)
Dean Franklin (The Apprentice, Season 19)
Ronnie Vint ( Love Island, Season 11)
Reza Amiri‑Garroussi (Made in Chelsea)
Josh Oyinsan ( Love Island, Season 11)
Harry Moulding (Britain’s Got Talent)
Best Performance in a Reality TV Show sponsored by VooVix TV
Abigail Fletcher – The Voice UK 2025 (Blind Auditions)
Nico Rico – Got What It Takes? (CBBC)
Zalika Henry (The Voice UK)
Michelle Francis – Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Christmas Special
The Buskers Choir – The Piano: Grand Finale
Hear Our Voice (The Post Office Choir)
Olly Pearson (Britain’s Got Talent )
AVA (The Voice UK 2024 Final)
Solomon Jordan (The Piano, Series 2)
Vinnie McKee (Britain’s Got Talent)
Storry (The Voice UK)
Emma Barton – Strictly come Dancing)
Deb Orah ( The Voice UK)
The Blackouts (Britain’s Got Talent)
Stacey Leadbeatter ( Britain’s Got Talent)
Billy Louie (The Voice UK)
Best Dating Show sponsored by Made to Marry
Dating Naked UK – Paramount+
Love Island UK (Season 12) – ITV2 / ITVX
Virgin Island – Channel 4
Perfect Match UK – Netflix
Miss/Match Season 5 (OFTV)
My Mum, Your Dad (Series 2) – ITV1 / ITVX
Celebs Go Dating (Series 10) – E4
Married at First Sight UK (Series 7) – E4
Pop The Baloon with Arlette Amuli
Love is Blind: UK (Series 1)
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark - Netflix
Celebrity Personality of the Year sponsored by Moneeys.com
Angellica Bell (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)
Oti Mabuse (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024)
Tulisa (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024)
Danny Jones (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024 Winner)
Coleen Rooney (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024 Runner-Up)
JoJo Siwa (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)
Jack P. Shepherd (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)
Amanda Holden ( BGT)
Chris Hughes (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)
Rylan Clark – Rob Rylan’s Grand Tour (Series 2 – BBC Two)
Nigel Farage – I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – Celebrity Big Brother 2025
Best Business Show sponsored by Moneeys.com
The Apprentice (Series 19) – BBC One
Dragons’ Den – BBC One/BBC Two
Tempting Fortune (Series 2) – Channel 4
BrewDog’s The Next Unicorn
A Place in the Sun
Four in a Bed
Dubai Hustle – Series 3
Inside the Factory – Series 10
Grand Designs – Series 26
Sun, Sea Selling Houses – Series 8
The Yorkshire Vet – Series 20
Most Inspiring TV Show 2025
Geordie Stories: Nathan and Dad
Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure – ITV1 / ITVX
Change Your Mind, Change Your Life… with Matt and Emma Willis – BBC One
Virgin Island – Channel 4
William Catherine: Putting Family First
Lost Treasures of the Bible – National Geographic
Heston: My Life With Bipolar – BBC One
Stacey Dooley: Shoplifting – BBC Three / iPlayer
Extraordinary Portraits (Series 4) – BBC One
The Jury Murder Trial – Channel 4
The Lost Music of Auschwitz (Sky Arts)
Kids of the Colony
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond at Christmas
Best Reality TV Judge 2025
Bruno Tonioli ( Britain’s Got Talent)
KSI ( Britain’s Got Talent)
Sir Tom Jones ( The Voice)
Lee Ann Rimes ( The Voice)
Amanda Holden ( Britain’s Got Talent)
Peter Jones (Dragon’s Den)
Touker Suleyman (Dragon’s Den)
Ashley Banjo (Dancing on Ice)
Lord Alan Sugar (The Apprentice)
Deborah Meaden (Dragon’s Den)
Shirley Ballas (Strictly Come Dancing)
Jayne Torvill (Dancing on Ice)
Best TV Presenter
Susanna Reid – Good Morning Britain (ITV)
Maya Jama – Love Island UK The Masked Singer (ITV2/ITV1)
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing The Traitors (BBC One / BBC Two)
Ant Dec – I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)
Will Best – Big Brother UK, Celebrity Big Brother (ITV2) Hits Radio (2025)
Gabby Logan – Match of the Day, Wimbledon (BBC One)
Chloe Veitch – Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark (Netflix)
Matt Emma Willis – Change Your Mind, Change Your Life (BBC One)
AJ Odudu – Big Brother UK Celebrity Big Brother (ITV1/ITV2)
Joel Dommett – The Masked Singer Survivor UK (ITV/BBC One)
Alison Hammond – This Morning Florida Unpacked (BBC One)
Best Reality-Based Streamer 2025 (Global)
Kai Cenat – Streamer University
IShowSpeed – IRL Adventure Public Viral Moments
Fanum – Lifestyle Vlogs “Summer Camp” Streams
Emilycc – 24/7 Survival Streamer
Peller (Global Content Creator)
DDG (Twitch IRL streamer)
funnymike – Streamer Prom Event IRL Streams
Agent00 – Twitch IRL Explorer
rayasianboy – Community‑Focused IRL Creator
MontanaBlack88 – Germany’s IRL Pioneer
Aidin Ross- IRL and lifestyle streaming personality
Best Streamed Reality Series 2025
Streamer University – Twitch (Kai Cenat)
Inside (Series 2) – Sidemen, Netflix + YouTube
Master Baker (2025) – Streamer-cast event on Twitch (QTCinderella)
Fanum’s Food Adventures – Fanum (YouTube Twitch)
IShowSpeed – IRL adventure streams
The Stream House UK – @streamhouseuk (TikTok Live YouTube)
Tee with Tana – Tana Mongeau (YouTube Live)
Adin Ross – Kick IRL streams
DDG – Twitch IRL creator
Pop The Baloon with Arlette Amuli
Funnymike’s Streamer Prom 2025 – Funnymike (Twitch)
The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer
Smash City (OFTV)
Best Platform for Reality Streaming Content 2025
Twitch
Kick
Youtube Live
Facebook Live
Rumble
Instagram Live
Tik Tok Live
Caffeine
Reality Personality of the Year sponsored by Boosted Tape
Gemma Owen – Love Island: All Stars 2025
Mimi Ngulube – Love Island, Season 11
Nadiya Bychkova – Strictly Come Dancing
Freddie Fraser (The Traitors UK – Series 3)
Molly Smith (Love Island – All Stars 2025)
Tom Clare (Love Island – All Stars 2025)
Ella Rae Wise (TOWIE 2024–25)
Ampika Pickston (The Real Housewives of Cheshire)
Paris Smith (Made in Chelsea)
Ella Morgan (Celebs Go Dating)
Best Game Show sponsored by Telephonos
Deal or No Deal
The Chase
Genius Game – ITV1
99 to Beat – ITV1
Chess Masters: The Endgame – BBC Two
Riddiculous (Series 3) – ITV1
The Finish Line – BBC One
Best Talk Show sponsored by Dechavel
Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape – ITV1
Good Morning Britain
Chicken Shop Date – YouTube
The Jonathan Ross Show – ITV1
Vanessa – Channel 5
The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
In Confidence – Sky Arts
Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh – ITV1
James Martin’s Saturday Morning – ITV1
Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)
Best Social Experiment Show 2025 sponsored by Pickles Co
Virgin Island – Channel 4
M S vs Aldi: Who Does Easter Best?
The Jury Murder Trial – Channel 4
The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer
The Traitors UK (Series 3) – BBC One
Go Back to Where You Came From – Channel 4
Prison: Life Behind Bars (UK Docuseries) – Channel 5
Pile Up: World’s Biggest Crash Test – Channel 4
The Village – BBC One
The Party Experiment – ITV2
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark - Netflix
Best News Programme 2025
BBC News at Ten (Fiona Bruce, Reeta Chakrabarti, Clive Myrie, Sophie Raworth)
GB News – Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie/Stephen
ITV News at Ten (Tom Bradby, Julie Etchingham)
Sky News (Kay Burley, Anna Botting, Dermot Murnaghan)
BBC News at Six (Sophie Raworth, Reeta Chakrabarti)
Channel 4 News (Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Jackie Long, Matt Frei)
BBC Breakfast (Jon Kay, Sally Nugent, Charlie Stayt, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood)
ITV News at Six (Mary Nightingale, Charlene White)
Newsnight (Victoria Derbyshire, Kirsty Wark, Matt Chorley)
Good Morning Britain (Susanna Reid, Kate Garroway, Charlotte Hawkins)
Best Podcast 2025 sponsored by Moneeys.com
ShxtsNGigs with James Duncan Fuhad Dawodu
Off Menu with Ed Gamble James Acaster
The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett
The Business of Life with Jordan Kensington
Brown Girls Do It Too with Poppy Rubina
The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff
The Chunkz Show
Situationships with Christine McGuinness Sophie Gravia
Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud
The Rest Is Entertainment (Richard Osman Marina Hyde)
Mo Gilligan: Beginning, Middle End (Mo Gilligan)
Staying Relevant – Sam Thompson Pete Wicks
Best Production Company sponsored by Moneeys.com
Coming Up Roses
CPL Productions
Argonon
Plimsoll Productions
FremantleMedia UK
Endemol Shine Group
Mitre Studios
Optomen
Banijay Group
Remarkable Television
Twofour
Multi-Story Media
Best Fashion Makeup Show
Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make‑Up Star (Series 7)
The Unique Boutique – Channel 4
Wear Whatever the F You Want – Amazon Prime Video
