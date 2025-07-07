Love Island leads the National Reality TV Awards 2025 nominations.

Love Island leads the nominations at the National Reality TV Awards 2025

The ITV2 reality dating show has 17 chances to win an award for the annual ceremony, which will take place on July 30 at Porchester Hall in London.

Love Island is up for Best Reality Competition Show sponsored by Republic Chat, Best Entertainment Show sponsored by Perfumes of Arabia London, Best Dating Show sponsored by Made to Marry, and its Australian counterpart is up for Best International Show.

It will go head-to-head with the likes of The Traitors UK, Celebrity Big Brother, The Apprentice, The Great British Bake Off and Smash City in the Best Entertainment Show category.

Meanwhile, stars from series 11, including Jess White, Grace Jackson, and Mimi Ngulube, have been nominated in the Best Female Personality sponsored by Pickles+ Co, and they will be going head-to-head with the likes of Zara McDermott,

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova and The Traitors UK's Mollie Pearce.

Ciaran Davies, Ayo Odukoya, Sean Stone, Ronnie Vint and Josh Oyinsan are up for Best Male Personality sponsored by Moneeys.com, alongside the likes of The Apprentice 2025 winner Dean Franklin, Britain's Got Talent's Harry Moulding and Made in Chelsea star Reza Amiri‑Garroussi

Love Island host Maya Jama is up for Best TV Presenter, and she will battle it out against Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid, Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors UK's Claudia Winkleman, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' hosts

Ant and Dec, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother's Will Best, Match of the Day's Gabby Logan and Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark's Chloe Veitch.

Also, Change Your Mind, Change Your Life's Matt Willis and Emma Willis, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother's AJ Odudu, The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett, and This Morning's Alison Hammond have also been nominated for gongs in the Best Presenter Category.

Elsewhere, Love Island All Stars 2025's Gemma Owen, Molly Smith and Tom Clare and Love Island season 11's Mimi Ngulube, are up for Reality Personality of the Year sponsored by Boosted Tape

It comes as 2.7 million public submissions were received for the 14th annual National Reality Television Awards.

Voting is open at telephonos.com, and it will run until July 26.

National TV Awards 2025, full list of nominations:

Best Docu-Series/Documentary 2025 sponsored by KoreaTLC.com

Louis Theroux: The Settlers

Hill

To Catch a Stalker

Titanic in Colour

William Catherine: Putting Family First

Stacey Joe: Family Diaries

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich

Castaway with Philip Schofield

M S vs Aldi: Who Does Easter Best?

Best Reality Non-Competition Show 2025

The Only Way Is Essex

Made in Chelsea

The Real Housewives of Cheshire

A Place in the Sun

LOL: Last One Laughing UK

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection

Perfect Pub Walks with Alexander Armstrong

The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer

Sorry I Didn’t Know (ITV1 /ITV2)

Best Reality Competition Show 2025 sponsored by Republic Chat

Strictly Come Dancing

The Apprentice

Reel Rivals (OFTV)

Dating Naked UK – Paramount+

Celebrity Big Brother 24

Love Island UK (Season 12) – ITV2 / ITVX

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (Series 6)

The Traitors UK (Series 3)

The Great British Bake Off (Series 15)

Dancing on Ice 2025 (Series 17)

Smash City (OFTV)

Best Entertainment Show 2025 sponsored by Perfumes of Arabia London

Britain’s Got Talent (Series 18) – ITV1

MasterChef UK (Series 20) – BBC One

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Jungle Hell (Civilian Series) – Channel 4

Celebrity Big Brother (Series 24)

Rob Romesh Vs F1 Monaco – Sky Max

Love Island UK (Season 12) – ITV2 / ITVX

Gladiators (Series 2 – BBC One)

Celebrity Gogglebox (Series 7 – Channel 4)

Rob Rylan’s Grand Tour (Series 2 – BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (Series 5) – ITV1

Smash City (OFTV)

Best International Show 2025

Dubai Bling (Season 2) – Netflix UAE

Big Brother Naija (Season 9) – Africa Magic, Nigeria

Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 4) – Netflix Brazil

Love Island Australia (Season 6) – 9Now / ITVX UK

Tempting Fortune (Season 2 – International Edition) – Channel 4

90 Day: Hunt for Love – TLC / Discovery+ (Global)

Celebrity Bear Hunt – Netflix UK / US

Young, Famous African (Series 3) – Netflix Africa

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 3 – Network 10, Australia

Best Food Show 2025

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8) – Netflix

Yes, Chef! – NBC / Peacock

Saturday Kitchen Live – BBC One

Buy It, Batch It, Cook It – Channel 4

Great British Menu (Series 20) – BBC Two

Celebrity Bake Off 2025 – Channel 4

Britain’s Top Takeaways (Series 2) – BBC Two

Rick Stein’s Food Stories – BBC Two

Inside the Factory: Food Specials – BBC Two

MasterChef UK (Series 20) – BBC One

Best New Show sponsored by VooVix TV

Virgin Island – Channel 4

Dating Naked UK – Paramount+

99 to Beat – ITV1

Reel Rivals (OFTV)

Celebrity Bear Hunt – Netflix UK

House of Unicorn – Sony/Whisper Prod. (UK)

Perfect Pub Walks – More4 / Channel 4

The Assembly – ITV1 / ITVX

The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer

Best Female Personality 2025 sponsored by Pickles Co

Amber-Rose Badrudin – The Apprentice , Season 19

Jess White - Love Island, Season 11

Shanice and Paige – Gogglebox (Channel 4)

Grace Jackson – Love Island , Season 11

Ruby Adler – Made in Chelsea

Aoibheann Walsh – The Apprentice, Season 19

Anisa Khan – The Apprentice , Season 11

Zara McDermott – To Catch a Stalker (BBC Three)

Chloe Veitch - Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

Mimi Ngulube – Love Island, Season 11

Nadiya Bychkova – Strictly Come Dancing

Mollie Pearce – Dancing on Ice

Best Male Personality sponsored by Moneeys.com

Ciaran Davies ( Love Island – Season 11)

Ayo Odukoya (Love Island – Season 11)

Frederick Afrifa (The Apprentice, Season 19)

Sean Stone (Love Island – Season 11 )

Ali Bromley (Big Brother UK 2024, ITV2)

Dean Franklin (The Apprentice, Season 19)

Ronnie Vint ( Love Island, Season 11)

Reza Amiri‑Garroussi (Made in Chelsea)

Josh Oyinsan ( Love Island, Season 11)

Harry Moulding (Britain’s Got Talent)

Best Performance in a Reality TV Show sponsored by VooVix TV

Abigail Fletcher – The Voice UK 2025 (Blind Auditions)

Nico Rico – Got What It Takes? (CBBC)

Zalika Henry (The Voice UK)

Michelle Francis – Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Christmas Special

The Buskers Choir – The Piano: Grand Finale

Hear Our Voice (The Post Office Choir)

Olly Pearson (Britain’s Got Talent )

AVA (The Voice UK 2024 Final)

Solomon Jordan (The Piano, Series 2)

Vinnie McKee (Britain’s Got Talent)

Storry (The Voice UK)

Emma Barton – Strictly come Dancing)

Deb Orah ( The Voice UK)

The Blackouts (Britain’s Got Talent)

Stacey Leadbeatter ( Britain’s Got Talent)

Billy Louie (The Voice UK)

Best Dating Show sponsored by Made to Marry

Dating Naked UK – Paramount+

Love Island UK (Season 12) – ITV2 / ITVX

Virgin Island – Channel 4

Perfect Match UK – Netflix

Miss/Match Season 5 (OFTV)

My Mum, Your Dad (Series 2) – ITV1 / ITVX

Celebs Go Dating (Series 10) – E4

Married at First Sight UK (Series 7) – E4

Pop The Baloon with Arlette Amuli

Love is Blind: UK (Series 1)

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark - Netflix

Celebrity Personality of the Year sponsored by Moneeys.com

Angellica Bell (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)

Oti Mabuse (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024)

Tulisa (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024)

Danny Jones (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024 Winner)

Coleen Rooney (I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2024 Runner-Up)

JoJo Siwa (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)

Jack P. Shepherd (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)

Amanda Holden ( BGT)

Chris Hughes (Celebrity Big Brother 2025)

Rylan Clark – Rob Rylan’s Grand Tour (Series 2 – BBC Two)

Nigel Farage – I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – Celebrity Big Brother 2025

Best Business Show sponsored by Moneeys.com

The Apprentice (Series 19) – BBC One

Dragons’ Den – BBC One/BBC Two

Tempting Fortune (Series 2) – Channel 4

BrewDog’s The Next Unicorn

A Place in the Sun

Four in a Bed

Dubai Hustle – Series 3

Inside the Factory – Series 10

Grand Designs – Series 26

Sun, Sea Selling Houses – Series 8

The Yorkshire Vet – Series 20

Most Inspiring TV Show 2025

Geordie Stories: Nathan and Dad

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure – ITV1 / ITVX

Change Your Mind, Change Your Life… with Matt and Emma Willis – BBC One

Virgin Island – Channel 4

William Catherine: Putting Family First

Lost Treasures of the Bible – National Geographic

Heston: My Life With Bipolar – BBC One

Stacey Dooley: Shoplifting – BBC Three / iPlayer

Extraordinary Portraits (Series 4) – BBC One

The Jury Murder Trial – Channel 4

The Lost Music of Auschwitz (Sky Arts)

Kids of the Colony

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond at Christmas

Best Reality TV Judge 2025

Bruno Tonioli ( Britain’s Got Talent)

KSI ( Britain’s Got Talent)

Sir Tom Jones ( The Voice)

Lee Ann Rimes ( The Voice)

Amanda Holden ( Britain’s Got Talent)

Peter Jones (Dragon’s Den)

Touker Suleyman (Dragon’s Den)

Ashley Banjo (Dancing on Ice)

Lord Alan Sugar (The Apprentice)

Deborah Meaden (Dragon’s Den)

Shirley Ballas (Strictly Come Dancing)

Jayne Torvill (Dancing on Ice)

Best TV Presenter

Susanna Reid – Good Morning Britain (ITV)

Maya Jama – Love Island UK The Masked Singer (ITV2/ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing The Traitors (BBC One / BBC Two)

Ant Dec – I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Will Best – Big Brother UK, Celebrity Big Brother (ITV2) Hits Radio (2025)

Gabby Logan – Match of the Day, Wimbledon (BBC One)

Chloe Veitch – Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark (Netflix)

Matt Emma Willis – Change Your Mind, Change Your Life (BBC One)

AJ Odudu – Big Brother UK Celebrity Big Brother (ITV1/ITV2)

Joel Dommett – The Masked Singer Survivor UK (ITV/BBC One)

Alison Hammond – This Morning Florida Unpacked (BBC One)

Best Reality-Based Streamer 2025 (Global)

Kai Cenat – Streamer University

IShowSpeed – IRL Adventure Public Viral Moments

Fanum – Lifestyle Vlogs “Summer Camp” Streams

Emilycc – 24/7 Survival Streamer

Peller (Global Content Creator)

DDG (Twitch IRL streamer)

funnymike – Streamer Prom Event IRL Streams

Agent00 – Twitch IRL Explorer

rayasianboy – Community‑Focused IRL Creator

MontanaBlack88 – Germany’s IRL Pioneer

Aidin Ross- IRL and lifestyle streaming personality

Best Streamed Reality Series 2025

Streamer University – Twitch (Kai Cenat)

Inside (Series 2) – Sidemen, Netflix + YouTube

Master Baker (2025) – Streamer-cast event on Twitch (QTCinderella)

Fanum’s Food Adventures – Fanum (YouTube Twitch)

IShowSpeed – IRL adventure streams

The Stream House UK – @streamhouseuk (TikTok Live YouTube)

Tee with Tana – Tana Mongeau (YouTube Live)

Adin Ross – Kick IRL streams

DDG – Twitch IRL creator

Pop The Baloon with Arlette Amuli

Funnymike’s Streamer Prom 2025 – Funnymike (Twitch)

The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer

Smash City (OFTV)

Best Platform for Reality Streaming Content 2025

Twitch

Kick

Youtube Live

Facebook Live

Rumble

Instagram Live

Tik Tok Live

Caffeine

Reality Personality of the Year sponsored by Boosted Tape

Gemma Owen – Love Island: All Stars 2025

Mimi Ngulube – Love Island, Season 11

Nadiya Bychkova – Strictly Come Dancing

Freddie Fraser (The Traitors UK – Series 3)

Molly Smith (Love Island – All Stars 2025)

Tom Clare (Love Island – All Stars 2025)

Ella Rae Wise (TOWIE 2024–25)

Ampika Pickston (The Real Housewives of Cheshire)

Paris Smith (Made in Chelsea)

Ella Morgan (Celebs Go Dating)

Best Game Show sponsored by Telephonos

Deal or No Deal

The Chase

Genius Game – ITV1

99 to Beat – ITV1

Chess Masters: The Endgame – BBC Two

Riddiculous (Series 3) – ITV1

The Finish Line – BBC One

Best Talk Show sponsored by Dechavel

Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape – ITV1

Good Morning Britain

Chicken Shop Date – YouTube

The Jonathan Ross Show – ITV1

Vanessa – Channel 5

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

In Confidence – Sky Arts

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh – ITV1

James Martin’s Saturday Morning – ITV1

Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)

Best Social Experiment Show 2025 sponsored by Pickles Co

Virgin Island – Channel 4

M S vs Aldi: Who Does Easter Best?

The Jury Murder Trial – Channel 4

The Agency: Unfiltered (Series 3) – BBC Scotland / iPlayer

The Traitors UK (Series 3) – BBC One

Go Back to Where You Came From – Channel 4

Prison: Life Behind Bars (UK Docuseries) – Channel 5

Pile Up: World’s Biggest Crash Test – Channel 4

The Village – BBC One

The Party Experiment – ITV2

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark - Netflix

Best News Programme 2025

BBC News at Ten (Fiona Bruce, Reeta Chakrabarti, Clive Myrie, Sophie Raworth)

GB News – Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie/Stephen

ITV News at Ten (Tom Bradby, Julie Etchingham)

Sky News (Kay Burley, Anna Botting, Dermot Murnaghan)

BBC News at Six (Sophie Raworth, Reeta Chakrabarti)

Channel 4 News (Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Jackie Long, Matt Frei)

BBC Breakfast (Jon Kay, Sally Nugent, Charlie Stayt, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood)

ITV News at Six (Mary Nightingale, Charlene White)

Newsnight (Victoria Derbyshire, Kirsty Wark, Matt Chorley)

Good Morning Britain (Susanna Reid, Kate Garroway, Charlotte Hawkins)

Best Podcast 2025 sponsored by Moneeys.com

ShxtsNGigs with James Duncan Fuhad Dawodu

Off Menu with Ed Gamble James Acaster

The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett

The Business of Life with Jordan Kensington

Brown Girls Do It Too with Poppy Rubina

The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff

The Chunkz Show

Situationships with Christine McGuinness Sophie Gravia

Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud

The Rest Is Entertainment (Richard Osman Marina Hyde)

Mo Gilligan: Beginning, Middle End (Mo Gilligan)

Staying Relevant – Sam Thompson Pete Wicks

Best Production Company sponsored by Moneeys.com

Coming Up Roses

CPL Productions

Argonon

Plimsoll Productions

FremantleMedia UK

Endemol Shine Group

Mitre Studios

Optomen

Banijay Group

Remarkable Television

Twofour

Multi-Story Media

Best Fashion Makeup Show

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make‑Up Star (Series 7)

The Unique Boutique – Channel 4

Wear Whatever the F You Want – Amazon Prime Video