'Love Island' needs to be "as reactive as possible" to keep its viewers.

Creative director Mike Spencer admitted that his team closely monitors public reaction to the ITV2 dating show and makes changes accordingly.

He told RadioTimes.com: "The reaction is so big for this year. People have such strong opinions because they're invested in the Islanders and the show, so we always have a little look [to] see what they're saying and we're definitely considering that in our thought process for the format and what we do every day.

"We're lucky that we have room for 57 nights. It's a big commitment to the viewers and we appreciate and understand that. So I think we've got to continuously make sure the show feels now and it feels of this time, it feels modern, it keeps people entertained, and I think we've just got to keep being as reactive as possible.

"And also make sure that the format evolves with the show and that's what I think we've tried to do over the last few series, so I think we will absolutely be continuing to do that; look at the format, what's going to keep people entertained, excited and obviously, most important, tuning in."

And Mike insisted the crew of the show - which is hosted by Maya Jama - are passionate about keeping the show fresh.

He said: "Everyone's got the passion. There's me and a couple of the execs and a couple of the core senior team who have worked on the show since 2015, and I think that's mainly reflected in the passion that we've got for this show."