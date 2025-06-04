Love Island star departs for 'personal reasons' hours after being confirmed for new series

A 'Love Island' star has departed the villa for "personal reasons", just hours after being confirmed for the show.

ITV have confirmed Kyle Ashman, a 23-year-old water operative from Stafford, won't appear in this year's series of the ITV2 show "as planned".

An ITV spokesman told The Sun newspaper: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the 'Love Island' villa as planned."

Kyle was initially named as one of the 12 Islanders who would feature in Monday's (09.06.25) series 12 launch episode, and he was looking to couple up with someone who is "fun, confident and just themselves".

But the Islander had admitted he needed to work on his "communication skills".

He said: "I need to work on my communication skills.

"In my previous ‘situationships’ my communication could have been better, put it that way."

Kyle also told how he might struggle to sleep in the same room as someone who was being "too loud".

He explained: "It’s a hard question because if the right person does it, it’s not an ick.

"But maybe if someone is just too loud in general, like if it’s time to go to sleep and they won’t turn their volume down, that’s an ick."

As he prepared to entered the Mallorca villa, Kyle also revealed he had only ever been out of the country twice before.

He said: "I’ve only ever left the country twice and I’ve only ever been to Spain. If I was on my own I’d get there as late as I can without missing the flight.

"I want to travel more. But not cold places, not to like the Antarctic, that’s a bit mad."

Asked if he has any unusual skills, he explained: "I used to play the guitar in school... I did get an injury off of an electric guitar once though, I hurt my finger.

"I can play the Alton Towers theme tune on the keyboard so maybe I’ll stick to that."

‘Love Island’ series 12 starts on Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.