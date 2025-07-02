Love Island star Georgia Steel launches new career away from reality TV

Former Love Island star Georgia Steel is starting a new career - as a Pilates instructor.

The 27-year-old star shot to fame in 2018 when she appeared in the fourth series of the ITV2 dating show, and she returned to the villa last year for Love Island: All-Stars.

But Georgia has taken a step away from reality TV to qualify as a Pilates instructor, and she feels like the "luckiest girl in the world".

She wrote on Instagram: "Pinch me!!!!

Can’t quite believe I’m a qualified Pilates instructor

The most incredible day yesterday celebrating with family. Feel like the luckiest girl in the world right now."

Several former Love Island stars took to social media to congratulate Georgia on her new career move, including her good friend Dani Dyer, who won Love Island's fourth season.

Dani commented: "Well done baby"

Georgia replied: "love you so much xxxx"

Other former Islanders who were quick to praise Georgia included her namesake, Georgia Harrison.

She wrote: "Well done g xx. Makes a lot of sense ! X (sic)"

Joanna Chimonides posted: "Congratulations my angel girl!! Forever proud of you!!!"

Lucinda Strafford shared: "congratulations girlie"

Francesca Allen wrote: "Pilates queen"

Since first appearing in Love Island in 2018, Georgia has gone on to star in several reality TV shows, including Love Island Games, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Ranch, Celebrity Coach Trip, and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Georgia is now dating Ipswich Town footballer Harry Clarke.

She previously dated fellow Love Island star Toby Aromolaran, but she confirmed last year that the pair had split.

The former couple hooked up on 2023's Love Island Games, before going their separate ways, but they reconciled in 2024's Love Island: All Stars.

However, Georgia wrote on her Instagram Stories in March 2024: "After seeing the reports regarding my relationship with Toby I feel it’s only right for me to be transparent and truthful with you all.

"It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I’m still trying to process it and come to terms with it all.

"They say some people are in your life for a lifetime and some just for a chapter. [heart emoji]"