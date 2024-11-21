Jessy Potts "doesn't really pay attention" to Joey Essex anymore.

Jessy Potts has moved on from Joey Essex

The 25-year-old reality star appeared on 'Love Island' earlier this year with 'TOWIE' legend Joey, 34, but they split soon afterwards and she has now insisted that she is focusing on her career instead.

She told The Sun: "I don't really pay attention to what Joey is doing. I’m on to bigger and better things.

“We ended amicably, but he’s not ready to settle down.

"I’d like to continue with my modelling. But I’d also like to get into presenting too, I think that could be fun."

The former couple called time on their relationship just weeks after they got together, and former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant Joey explained shortly afterwards that they had decided to just be "friends" instead.

He said: "Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends.

"I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future."

Jessy admitted she is "grateful" to everyone who supported her and Joey's romance, but it "wasn't to be".

She added: "I appreciate the 'Love Island' experience I had with Joey, we tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead."

Joey also insisted that they weren't on the show to "win it" and had just wanted to spend time with each other in front of the cameras.

He told OK! magazine: "We took our time, had fun and enjoyed each other's company.

"We weren't jumping to make decisions because the next bombshell was coming, or because it was Casa Amor, we did things our way.

"We played it correctly. We weren't in it to win it. We just wanted to be together."