Megan Barton-Hanson goes "through phases" with her sexuality.

The former 'Love Island' star has described herself as pansexual and admitted after a "toxic" relationship with a woman, she is now focused more on finding a romantic spark with a man.

Speaking at the shoot of 'Getting Lipps' presented by Slingo, Megan said: "I am pansexual. So many people think being bisexual is greedy.

"I go through phases. I am now drawn to men, my last relationship with a girl was so toxic."

The 30-year-old reality star and model admitted she will "always" have a soft spot for Wes Nelson, who she dated until January 2019 after they met in the villa the previous year.

She explained: "I always care for Wes. We through a random experience together at the age of 21. Surreal!"

Megan is proud of her sexuality, and she confessed she has always "felt more comfortable naked", which led to her becoming an exotic dancer aged 18.

She recalled: "I was always an exhibitionist as a child I used to walk around the house naked and my dad said, 'For God sake put some clothes on."

"I felt more comfortable being naked."

She admitted she wasn't particularly "academic", and growing up she had no idea what she wanted to do for a career.

She added: "I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I was younger, my parents always said, 'Try hard in your GCSEs'.

"I had ADHD, I wasn’t academic."

Megan was inspired by Katie Price, having become "fascinated" with her as a youngster, and deciding she "wanted to be like her".

After being told she is "a bit like a classy Katie Price", she replied: "I will take that I was fascinated by Katie Price at a very young age I wanted to be like her I went a book signing and looked up to her."

