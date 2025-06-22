Olivia Attwood isn't "afraid" to talk about her finances.

Olivia Attwood 'isn't afraid' to talk about her finances

The 34-year-old reality star - who has been married to footballer Bradley Dack since 2023 - admitted that while she is in a very "privileged position", she would not "quit" her job and that she and her husband are "very aligned" when it comes to what they each earn.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: " I know it’s easier said than done. I speak from such a privileged position and I love my job, but I want young women to be educated. Yes, get the man, get the handbag, but don’t quit your job. Brad and I have separate bank accounts and a joint one for bills.

"Everything is very transparent. He knows what I earn, I know what he earns. We know where the money goes. You need to make sure you are aligned with money and want to spend it on the same things.

“Women don’t like talking about finances. I don’t think we should be afraid. Don’t let men mansplain us out of finances. I educated myself a lot in the last two years about money, tax structure and investment.”

The Price of Perfection host - who initially found fame on Love Island and has since gone on to become a panelist on Loose Women and present a slew of documentaries - does not want a baby yet because she is aware that it will "change things" in her career at a time when things are going "so well " for he.

She said: "I don’t get annoyed with people asking me [about children]. I feel like I’ve entered into this relationship with the public where everything is for sale! I had my wedding on telly. I’m very open on social media, so I think it’s natural that people will be curious.

"In general, should we be constantly asking women about children? No, but I put myself in a different box. It’s like these celebrities that sell their whole relationship, then they break up and ask for privacy. No, absolutely not. We are invested.

"I’m very comfortable with the narrative I’ve created, and I’m proud to be a voice for women in the same position. I know I want a family, I’m in my early 30s and fertility doesn’t last forever. But my life is really full right now and I’m enjoying smashing work. "Having a baby would change things, and that’s something a lot of ambitious women are afraid to talk about. Whether we like it or not, having a baby will affect me in a different way to Brad.

“And I don’t half-arse anything in my life – I’m not going to half-arse being a parent, so I’ll do it when I’m ready. If it happened, I’d embrace it, but it would be hard to pause right now, as things are going so well."