Tasha Ghouri has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing

The former 'Love Island' star and model - who appeared on ITV's dating show in 2022 - has become the sixth celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming series of BBC's Latin and ballroom competition.

She said in a statement: "Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on 'Strictly Come Dancing'!

"I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.

"I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor.”

As well as her work on television, Tasha has worked with Number 10 Downing Street, The Department of Education and MED-AL to champion issues close to her heart.

The star - who is passionate about raising awareness for the deaf community - also fronts her own podcast 'Superpowers with Tasha'.

She was revealed on 'KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri' on Wednesday (07.08.24) morning, after Wynne Evans, Toyah and Dr Punam Krishan were confirmed the previos day on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show.

Singer Wynne - also known for his role in the Go Compare insurance adverts - said: "The stuff I'm really nervous about is the stuff that requires a bit of jumping.

"I represent every portly middle aged father out there... I'm kind of a bit nervous about that, but I'm taking inspiration from Bill Bailey. He was brilliant on it, so that's my inspiration."

The lineup also features JB Gill from JLS and funnyman Chris McCausland.

The blind comedian quipped: "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing.

"I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that..."