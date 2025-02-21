Love Island All Stars’ Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals how Curtis Pritchard romance could have failed

Love Island: All Stars’ Ekin-Su Culculoglu doesn’t think her romance with Curtis Pritchard would have worked if they hadn’t been tested during the show.

The couple got through to the finale and placed third in the ITV2 reality show, and while their relationship has been going strong since they left the villa, Ekin-Su, 30, doesn't think their romance would have survived had the couple not been tested when Curtis, 29, nearly had his head turned by contestant Danielle Sellers.

During an appearance on ‘Lorraine’, Ekin-Su said: “I think everything happens for a reason and I think if there was no sort of test in there, then I don’t think we would be sitting in this chair right now.

"I think like you said, the butterfly effect, if you change one thing, the outcome is different and I think we needed to be tested. Why not be tested in the villa? It’s where tests happen.

“Danielle was perfect, she was a lovely girl. At the time I realised, hang on a minute, I am feeling jealous, I’m feeling almost betrayed. What the hell is going on? Because in the real world, when you’re dating someone, the thought of your man in the same bed as a woman, it’s worrying isn’t it?”

Curtis was glad the pair were tested early on in their relationship, because it allowed the couple to “set boundaries” between them.

He explained: “I am happy that there was a test at the start of our relationship because it made us realise a lot of things about each other, and set boundaries, and do all of this and that.

"I feel like it made us go through all of the emotions which actually brought us a lot closer together.”

With the pair returning to the villa following their previous, separate ‘Love Island’ appearances, both Ekin-Su and Curtis insisted they didn’t have a “gameplan” for the new series.

Curtis explained: “I think my gameplan was no gameplan … I thought if I’m just myself completely, hopefully I can then open up and find someone, and I think I got lucky.

“I feel like we are the winners.”

