Ex-Love Island star Jess White has told how former TOWIE star Joey Essex broke the rules in the ITV2 dating show's villa

The 25-year-old retail manager admitted the former 'TOWIE' star "ignored" producers when the Islanders were told they had to sit in separate gender groups during meal times, because he was keen to speak to his partner Jessy Potts.

She told OK! magazine: "Joey just doesn't understand when you say, 'Boys and girls separate.'

"It's like, 'Joey - separate! That means separate!' He just ignores them."

But 24-year-old electrician Hugo admitted it was difficult to avoid "Island chat" at meal times, and confessed he also fell foul of the rules at times.

Hugo added: "You're not allowed to have Island chat when you're having lunch but it's all we know!

"You just want to talk about it but constantly on the Tannoy, it would be like, 'Hugo, shut up!' "

Jess explained: "They're like, 'Stop talking! Stop talking or we'll separate you!' It's quite scary being told off."

What’s more, Jess also told how she and Hugo are "still seeing each other".

Hugo added: "We’re just going at our own pace."

The pair were dumped from the villa earlier this month, and Jess admitted at the time it was "bittersweet" to be leaving the villa, but insisted the experience has been "everything and more" than she ever imagined.

She said: "It’s a bittersweet moment, I always said if I made it past week one I’d be proud of myself, so to make it to week five is amazing.

"It was nothing like I expected, it was everything and more.

"Everyone has been beyond lovely from the amazing Islanders I was with in the Villa to the production team and crew, everyone has just made my experience even more than I ever imagined it to be."