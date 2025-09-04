Love Island stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith engaged / © Instagram

The smitten couple - who found love on the 2024 series of Love Island: All Stars, which they won - are set to get married after the Macclesfield F.C. footballer popped the question in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tom - who starred in the 2023 series of Love Island - took to Instagram on Thursday (04.09.25) and shared a series of cute shots of him and his 31-year-old fitness business owner fiancee loved-up before she flashed her ring.

Captioning the photo carousel, Tom, 26, wrote: "SHE SAID YES!!!"

The sportsman arranged a white rose-petal walkway and a matching heart-shaped arch on the sand for the nighttime proposal.

In the photo carousel's cover image, a smiling Tom, who sported a short-sleeved white shirt and matching trousers, gently lifted a joyous Molly, who donned a white silk dress, as she showed off the ring surrounded by the white flowers and candles.

Elsewhere in the photo carousel, Tom could be seen cheering as his bride-to-be - who took part in the 2020 series of Love Island - burst into laughter.

Their famous pals and Love Island co-stars took to the post's comments section to congratulate the couple.

Olivia Bowen, 31 - who married her Love Island 2016 series co-star Alex Bowen, 34, in 2018 - penned: "Omg so happy for you both congratulations xxxxxxx (sic)"

Love Island 2022 series star Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 31, wrote: "Aww congratulations!!"

Tom and Molly's Love Island: All Stars housemate Josh Ritchie, 31, posted: "Congrats you two!"

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 star Vicky Pattison, 37, said: "Congratulations!!!! I'm so happy for you!!!"

Ex-The Only Way Is Essex cast member Ferne McCann, 35, commented: "Oh wow congratulations."

And former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, 35, said: "Congratulations darling."

During a trip to the Maldives, South Asia, with Molly in June 2024, Tom hinted that an engagement was on the horizon.

Captioning a mirror selfie of the pair, which was posted on his Instagram account, he wrote: "Wifey."

Also in 2024, Tom said Molly was his soulmate.

He gushed to The Sun: "I've met The One.

"She's amazing. There's no other girl I ever wanna be with.

"She's just levels above anyone and everyone.

"So she's everything I've ever wanted in a girl. We just bounce for each other. We get on. I have no fault.

"I always said to her, there must be something wrong with you. There must be something."