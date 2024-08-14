'Love Island' winner Sanam Harrinanan teared up as she revealed she's returning to her day job.

Sanam Harrinanan is returning to her day job as a social worker

The 26-year-old beauty shot to fame on the ITV2 dating show last year, when she and now-fiancé, Kai Fagan, won the series, and she has just completed the qualification she needed to return to her "passion" of being a social worker.

In an emotional Instagram video, she said: "I've just come on here to share some really exciting and happy news.

"Today, I have finally completed my new qualified year as a social worker, which is amazing.

"I had to leave my job when I went into Love Island, and I've always had a passion for what I did and the fact that I left it didn't sit well with me.

"I'm so glad to be back in my profession, I love what I do."

Sanam declared that she has her "purpose back again".

The post was captioned: "Couldn't even make this video without happy tears.

"But long story short, I've finally completed my ASYE (newly qualified) year as a social worker.

"Leaving work to jump into a new experience blessed me with a fiancé and a new life but I felt like I was missing a part of my career.

"Going back to complete this is the best thing I did, especially as I worked so hard for it.

"I finally have my purpose back again in life, as well as being able to live the best of both worlds.

"So happy to be where I am today in life."

The reality star signed off by highlighting that it's possible to do shows like 'Love Island' and not "ruin your image or career".

Sanam added: "This is your reminder reality TV doesn't have to ruin your image or career.

"You can achieve whatever you set your mind to.

"Stay true to yourself always."

Sanam and Kai confirmed their engagement in April.

The PE teacher wrote on Instagram: "Introducing the next Mrs Fagan.

"Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."