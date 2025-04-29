Alex Bowen has opened up after him and his wife Olivia lost one of their twins during pregnancy.

Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen

The 'Love Island' couple - who met on series two of the show - announced earlier this year that they were expecting a sibling for two-year-old son Abel and they later revealed she was pregnant with twins but tragically miscarried one of the babies.

The couple had an early scan at six weeks and were told they were expecting twins, but received devastating news two weeks later.

Speaking about the loss, Alex told the Daily Star newspaper: "When we found out we were having twins, it was such a huge shock, but we were feeling super positive and happy and had already started building up scenarios in our minds, like picturing all three kids together in the back of the car.

"When we were told we had unfortunately lost one, it was so devastating and a really hard time for us. However, we’re now putting all of our focus on Abel and our little girl and keeping her safe and healthy; that’s our main priority."

Previously, Olivia also explained how at the scan, it was clear that one baby was a lot bigger than the other.

Olivia emotionally told Fabulous magazine: “As we looked at the screen, you could see that one baby was so much bigger than the other. And then the sonographer told us that the smaller baby had no heartbeat.

“I just didn’t believe it. I sat there thinking, ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And what made me more upset was seeing Alex’s face, because he had been so positive...

"Alex was so quiet and more crushed than me. I was just numb.

“Sometimes, I think to myself: ‘I wish we hadn’t gone for that early scan and we had never known.’ But we wanted to know everything was OK."

After finding out about the loss, Olivia experienced vanishing twin syndrome, and didn't bleed or need an operation as the embryo was absorbed back into her body.

She said: “Knowing that the baby was still inside me was hard, though I had a scan two days ago and they told me it’s just gone. I felt relieved, but then I felt immediately guilty.

“The baby is completely gone now and I can’t see it any more. Every time I went for a scan, even though it was sad, I could see it.

“But now I can’t and it’s never coming back. What I hold on to, which is beautiful, is the baby will always be a part of me.”