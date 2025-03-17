Alex Bowen regrets getting a tattoo for his wife Olivia.

Alex Bowen regrets getting a tattoo for his wife Olivia

The 33-year-old reality star met Olivia, 31, on ITV2's reality dating show 'Love Island' in 2016 and they got married two years later but he just wishes that he had been more considerate in what he agreed to do on television after he first found fame, and is now having the tattoo removed.

He told OK! Magazine: "I just wanted a tan and a laugh. I didn't even know much about 'Love Island'.

"But afterwards, you have to be careful what you say yes to. I did MTV show 'Just Tattoo Of Us' [where couples choose a new tattoo for their other half without them seeing]. I got a tattoo that I'm now getting removed."

Despite this, Alex is still grateful to 'Love Island' because now he has his wife, and they are parents to two-year-old son Abel with a daughter on the way.

He said: "But thanks to 'Love Island', I met my wife, I have Abel and another one on the way. That's the best part of it."

The couple initially found out they were expecting twins, but an early scan revealed that they had tragically lost one of the babies.

Olivia told Fabulous magazine: “As we looked at the screen, you could see that one baby was so much bigger than the other. And then the sonographer told us that the smaller baby had no heartbeat.

“I just didn’t believe it. I sat there thinking, ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And what made me more upset was seeing Alex’s face, because he had been so positive...

"Alex was so quiet and more crushed than me. I was just numb.

“Sometimes, I think to myself: ‘I wish we hadn’t gone for that early scan and we had never known.’ But we wanted to know everything was OK."

Olivia had experienced vanishing twin syndrome,and didn't bleed or need an operation as the embryo was absorbed back into her body.

She said: “Knowing that the baby was still inside me was hard, though I had a scan two days ago and they told me it’s just gone. I felt relieved, but then I felt immediately guilty.

“The baby is completely gone now and I can’t see it any more. Every time I went for a scan, even though it was sad, I could see it."