Chris Taylor has been eliminated from 'Dancing on Ice'.

Chris Taylor has been eliminated from Dancing on Ice

The 34-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'Love Island' - had been taking part in the ITV skating competition but on Saturday (09.02.25) evening, he and his partner Robin Johnstone left the series.

Immediately after his elimination, he joked to host Holly Willoughby: "To be honest, I shouldn't have feng-shuied my caravan today!"

Chris and Robin found themselves in the bottom two alongside Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt, and following a skate-off, judges Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean, and Oti Mabuse opted to save the former footballer and his partner.

Head judge Jayne Torvill admitted that had her vote counted, she would also have chosen to save Anton and send him through to the next week of the competition.

For the first three weeks of the competition, former 'Celebs Go Dating' star Chris - who also had a minor role in the hit film 'Barbie' opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - had been paired up with Vanessa Bauer, but she had to withdraw due to an injury.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I'm here today with rather upsetting news. I am unfortunately not going to be able to continue on 'Dancing on Ice' with Chris.

"That's really upsetting for me. I have trained Chris since October last year and it is always such an amazing achievement for myself to see someone else progress so much in a skill they've never done before. So it's been really rewarding for me to watch this whole journey for Chris."

Chris's exit from the series comes after 'Hollyoaks' actress Chelsee Healey was eliminated in week one, and comedian Josh Jones had to pull out in week two.

That same week, former 'TOWIE' star Ferne McCann was voted out of the competition, and in the following episode, Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave was eliminated.