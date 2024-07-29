Chris Taylor wants to start an acting career.

The 33-year-old reality star is best known for competing on the ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' but after making a cameo appearance in 'Barbie' opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has now hired an acting coach and would reprise his role for the potential sequel if asked.

He told The Sun: "If they’ll have me, I’ll do another line here or there.

"I’ve got an acting coach now and I’m trying to get into more that side of things. So, I do that on the side.

"I think it helps everything that I do really, in terms of presenting and content. If there are any more Hollywood opportunities, then I’m so down.

"I’d be there in a flash, I’d be there before they asked me, anticipating their request."

But the former 'Love Island: All-Stars' contestant - who appears as Emcee Ken and delivers the line "And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!” about halfway through the film, - recently admitted that it would be unlikely that he would be offered a role in the sequel because it took him "literally five hours" to get it right on set.

Speaking on the 'Fancy a Chat?' podcast, he said: "Probably not. I don't know if they'll have me back. Took me literally five hours to get a single line out properly. I did about 57 takes.

"I never got it wrong. One time, I got it wrong. But that was only because they said that a camera was going to come in front of me and it didn't.

"And it was a camera that was like six miles away that I was never even gonna see.

"I think Margot Robbie's husband Tom was just like, 'Yeah, don't worry mate. Like, it's over there. You're not gonna see it. But anyway, it just took me, it took a lot. It took me like four hours of filming.

"They got me to do it in so many different ways, so many different inclinations, so many different voices. So I had no idea what was going to go into it.

"I'll be honest, none of them felt right. I'd walked into a studio in Watford. Ryan Gosling's there, Margot Robbie's there, like, all this massive set. There's loads of extras. There's so much going on. It was a pure, like, sensory overload."