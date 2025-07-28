Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore have shown their "emotional closeness" in the Love Island villa.

Dejon Noel-Williams is coupled up with Meg Moore

The couple have stayed together throughout the series and will be hoping to be crowned winners on 4 August, and body language expert Judi James believes the way the pair regularly sleep in The Cradle position shows just how connected they are.

She said: "One person lies on their back while the other rests their head on their chest – it's a nurturing, protective position.

"Dejon and Meg often sleep like this, showing an emotional closeness."

Meanwhile, Yasmin Broom and Jamie Rhodes seem to have struck a balance of "independence and intimacy" within their coupling as they regularly sleep in the Back-to-Back (Touching) position.

Judi said: "Sleeping back-to-back but still in contact - suggests a good balance of independence and intimacy with both sharing their covers evenly. You’re close, but also comfortable in your own space. Yasmine and Jamie have been spotted in this position, suggesting a balance of independence and intimacy."

Yasmin appears to be showing she is more at ease with Jamie than when she was coupled up with Giorgio Russo as they opted for a Leg Hug in bed.

Judi said: "When legs are intertwined but the rest of the body isn’t, it’s a subtle sign of wanting to stay connected, even if you’re sleeping apart but still nestled in the duvet. It’s often seen in couples who value closeness but also like their own space. Yasmin and Giorgio slept like this while trying to strengthen their bond before their romance fizzled out."

Judi has cast her eye over the Love Island couplings in her role as Premier Inn's first ever Head of Bed-y Language.

She said: “How we sleep next to our partner can say more than words ever could. Our sleeping positions are like a silent conversation – revealing how connected, comfortable, or even emotionally distant we might feel.”

“Whether it’s at home with a long-term partner or someone you’ve coupled up with in the villa, it’s fascinating to see how our bedtime body language reflects the highs and lows of a relationship. From the protective spoon to the independent back-to-back, subconscious cues can speak volumes – even when the lights go out.”

