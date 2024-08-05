Tom "doesn't want to rush" getting engaged Molly Smith.

Tom Clare has given a big update on his relationship with Molly Smith

The 24-year-old reality star met Molly, 29, when they competed and won 'Love Island: All Stars' earlier this year but even though things seem to have been going from strength to strength, he has no plans to propose just yet.

He told The Daily Mirror:"You don't rush them things.

"I want to spend the rest of my life with Molly but there's no pressure in our time or anyone else's time."

Meanwhie, Molly noted that their recent trip to the Maldives had her a "little edge" on one point but she enjoyed being able to "switch off" from the rest of the world for the first time since her newfound fame began.

Molly added: "I feel like going to the Maldives would be a little bit hectic, you have to get a seaplane – that was an experience. I was a bit on edge. It was nice, it was good to switch. You don't really get any signal or much Wi-Fi there which was even better/"

Despite being head over heels for each other, Molly - who initially competed on the fifth series of the regular edition of 'Love Island' in 2019 whilst Tom appeared on the 2023 version - revealed that she had no expectations to have met someone on the ITV show.

She said: "No, I had hoped but I had no expectations.

"I think I just kind of went on hoping to find someone or meet someone but I honestly thought I'd leave week one.”

The couple overcame competition from Callum Jones and his new partner Jess Gale to claim the £50,000 prize upon their victory on the dating show.

Reflecting on their success, Tom said: "Wow! I can’t believe it - it is mental!"

Molly - who became emotional after being crowned as the winner - admitted at the time that she does see a long-term future with Tom.

She said: "It was all meant to be. I wouldn’t entertain it if I didn’t see this being something serious on the outside."