Callum Jones' love life is "non-existent" at the moment.

Callum Jones isn't in a relationship

The former 'Love Island' star is focusing on himself following his acrimonious split from Jess Gale, who previously accused Callum of being unfaithful.

Asked how he's faring in his dating life, Callum told MailOnline: "I just ... I don't know, non-existent really.

"I'm just enjoying myself at the minute. I'm just happy doing myself, I guess."

Jess previously offered her own explanation for their split. However, the 27-year-old reality star is now keen to "put the story straight".

Callum said: "I did see the interview that she done but I think there wasn't that much context behind the old situation. So I just addressed everything because I just wanted to put the story straight kind of thing."

In May, Jess admitted that they hadn't spoken in months.

The blonde beauty also revealed that she was happy to "draw the line" under their romance, following rumours that they'd split after attending an event together.

Jess told MailOnline: "Me and Callum are not speaking anymore. I've not said anything, well I haven't spoke to him in ages actually.

"I found out something prior to the event which I addressed and obviously it was a very public event, with a lot of people there so things got out.

"So we spoke at the event but the break-up wasn't because his behaviour at the event.

"It wasn't a blazing row it was just a conversation. And from then onwards we decided we aren't going to speak anymore.

"I decided to break-up because there was no way that could have happened after that. After that we spoke a little bit but it's definitely not a thing anymore. I am very happy to just draw the line with that anymore.

"In the villa obviously it was really good and then we tried to make it work on the outside but it is really different."