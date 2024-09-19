Lorraine Kelly is up for taking part in the next 'Celebrity Race Across the World' series.

The 64-year-old TV presenter "loves" the star-studded BBC programme, and if she was part of the next series she would ask her daughter Rosie Smith, 30, or her husband Steve Smith, to take part in the race with her.

When asked on her 'Lorraine' show who she would choose to do the programme with, she said: "I think I would probably do it with Rosie, she is so organised, or with Steve, my husband. He's really, super organised.

"I love travelling with him, because he has everything.

"He says, 'Right, you've got half an hour to shop. Back here in half an hour.'

"I don't have any airport stress."

"It's a great show though. We love it."

BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan won the second series of the celebrity programme on Wednesday night (18.09.24).

The couple beat off competition from broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy Brazier, 'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen, and model and broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi.

Each pairing was given a budget of £1,100 and tasked with travelling 7,800 miles across South America, but they weren't allowed their mobile phones, or air travel.

Scott was left "speechless" when he realised he and Sam had triumphed.

He said: "Speechless, when you open that book, and there are no other names in it - there’s no other feeling like it.

"I can confirm it’s the best feeling ever.

"It’s been exhilarating, it’s been tough, it’s been so frustrating at times, but we’ve been there for each other, the good, the bad, the ups and downs.

"It just proves we’re a great team - a winning team."