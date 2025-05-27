Matt Lucas "would have loved to have been a father".

Little Britain star Matt Lucas

The 51-year-old comedian admits he thinks about what it would be like to be a parent and he believes if his two-year civil partnership to ex-husband Kevin McGee hadn't ended in divorce in 2008 then the former couple may have started a family together.

Matt would not want to have a child unless he was in a committed and loving relationship.

Speaking to his comedy partner David Walliams on their ‘Making A Scene’ podcast, he said: “I would have loved to have been a father.

“I still can, I’m 51. How old was Elton [John] when he had them? If things had worked out differently in my marriage, then we might have done.

“It’s not something I feel I could do on my own. I feel I’d want to be in a relationship if I was going to have kids.

“I do think about it, it’s part of the package of being in a relationship that’s settled and happy.”

The ‘Little Britain’ star though would be very disappointed if had a child and that child did not grow up to be a fan of Arsenal football club like him.

Matt said: “If he or she ended up supporting a different football team, I would struggle.

The ‘Come Fly With Me’ actor added his father John Lucas had remarried into a family that supported Arsenal's North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

He said: “Me and my brother are Arsenal fans, my step-brother and step-sister are Spurs fans.

“I used to say to my dad, ‘I really don’t think you should have a child because what if they support Spurs?’

“It genuinely would play on my mind that I wouldn’t get the chance to indoctrinate this child.”

Matt and David first worked together on the BBC sketch show ‘Little Britain’, which ran from 2003 to 2006.

While the pair didn't confirm a new series of the show - which was pulled from BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox in 2020 due to some controversial comedy characters - was in the works, Matt teased ‘Little Britain’ could make its way onto the stage.

During an appearance on ‘Lorraine’, he said: “It we were to do it again, maybe on stage or something like that.

“We did a tour 20 years ago, it was great fun. I think that would be a good way to do it again.”