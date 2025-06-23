Sara Cox is "thrilled to be ageing".

The BBC Radio 2 broadcaster - who has a daughter Lola, 21, from her first marriage to DJ Jon Carter, as well as a son named Isaac, 17, and a daughter called Renee, 15, with her husband Ben Cyzer - turned 50 in December 2024, and she is looking forward to the next decade as it is a new phase of her life.

In an interview with Britain's HELLO! magazine, Sara said: "I'm loving my 50s - I'm thrilled to be ageing. Ageing is a positive thing.

"It becomes a bit more about you again because the kids have got a bit bigger.

"So you think, 'Right, I deserve a treat.'

"Later this year, I'm going off riding around Spain with a bunch of brilliant horsewomen.

"I love to exercise. I barely drink and I'm pretty healthy with what I eat, but at the same time I do look older, and that's fine."

Sara - who married Ben in 2013 - said the pair make a "good team".

She said: "I'm married to a very brilliant man who's an excellent dad, and he also works from home in an office at the bottom of the garden.

"We're a good team, and we get on really well. He makes me laugh - he's nearly as funny as me."

Sara revealed she presents her three-hour weekly drivetime show on BBC Radio 2 standing up so she can stay active.

The presenter - who landed her dream job at BBC Radio 2 in 2011 - revealed: "I do my three-hour show standing up - I used to sit down.

"I feel as though my energy is different. It's quite nice to jump around.

"If you ever hear me on the radio, I'm full of beans.

"Radio 2 is my absolute dream job."

The former presenter of The Girlie Show published her first novel in 2019, called Till the Cows Come Home, and she is grateful that people buy her books.

Sara - who hosts The Radio 2 Book Club - said: "It's a real privilege when people say that they've got my book.

"It's just lovely."

And the DJ will be releasing her fourth book in 2026.

She teased: "It's a love story - I'm on the second draft at the moment."