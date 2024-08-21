Luana Santos has left ‘Coronation Street’ after one year.

The 18-year-old actress joined the cobbles as new character Sabrina Abetiba, the girlfriend of Max Turner (Patrick Bever), in June 2023 but has now exited the ITV soap, and will be attending drama school.

She wrote on a behind-the scenes picture posted to her Instagram Story: “Last day with Corrie… thanks for everything @coronationstreet.

"Drama school here I come.”

Details of Sabrina’s final storyline are yet to be revealed.

Her exit comes after the “sudden” departure of Martin Platt actor Sean Wilson, after the 59-year-old actor had originally been planned for a Weatherfield return as part of Helen Worth’s final stint playing Gail Platt, a role she held for 50 years.

Luana - who began her time on ‘Coronation Street’ credited as Bec because the audience and Max were led to believe she was the sister of Gav Adetiba (Noah Olaoye) - previously opened up about her “surprise” at getting the gig when she first appeared on the show.

Back in June 2023, she told Wigan Today: “As a kid, I was always a performing type of character so I suppose I always knew that acting was something I’d do in the future.

"Initially I started voice acting through Little Projects online and once I joined college that was mostly TV and theatre, and that’s when I got my agent through college.

"Once I got my agency, it was my first self-tape that I got around February and it was for the role of Bec and I ended up landing it as my first job.

"I was so surprised because I was panicking about everything I did in the self-tape, I was criticising myself constantly. I thought ‘it’s my first one, I’m obviously not going to get it’ and when I got the email I was in college. It was a huge shock.”