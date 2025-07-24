Lucy Alexander got slapped with a parking ticket because of a tuna sandwich.

Lucy Alexander and her parking ticket /© Instagram

The 55-year-old TV presenter reunited with her 1990s NickALive! co-host Rick Adams, 53, in London on Wednesday (23.07.25), but before she boarded her train home from London Waterloo to East Molesey, Surrey, Lucy popped into Boots to grab a fish-filled sandwich to satisfy her appetite.

But her spur of the moment snack stop proved costly as it caused Lucy to not return to her car within time and so she was met with a yellow parking charge notice ticket slapped on her windscreen.

Speaking in a video, which Lucy filmed sitting inside her vehicle, that was shared on the presenter's Instagram Stories, she said: "So, yeah, great afternoon was had. I saw my oldest friend Rick Adams, superstar. Ah, so good to get together, we always have so much to talk about.

"But he left, went home, I got the train, but I decided to nip into Boots and get a little cheeky tuna fish sandwich because I was hungry.

"And in the time it took me to do that, I have come back to my car with a parking ticket!

"So that choice of a tuna sandwich has cost me about 45 quid - so annoyed!"

In May 2019, Lucy was furious after she got two parking tickets - totalling £90.

She accepted responsibility for the first fine - for being late - but did not for the second ticket, which Lucy received after she moved her vehicle to a car parking bay.

On May 21, 2019, the Homes Under the Hammer host told her followers on X - then called Twitter - about the incident, saying: “Got parking ticket no.1 because of blatant lateness. £30 fine. Will take that.

"THEN moved it to a car parking bay and appaz so the letter says parked it incorrectly, WHAT?

"There were cameras watching my every move have now been slapped with a sixty quidder £90 total bill. (sic)"

On the night before, Lucy celebrated the launch of TV personality Lizzie Cundy's autobiography Tales From The Red Carpet.

At the event, Lucy spent time with her friends, former couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford - who split in May 2024 after 14 years of marriage.