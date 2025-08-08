Lucy Pargeter finds every day on Emmerdale a "massive challenge".

Lucy Pargeter has starred as Chas Dingle in Emmerdale since 2002

The 48-year-old actress has played the role of Chas Dingle on the ITV soap since 2002 and relishes the "nerves" that come with working on the show.

In an interview with Inside Soap magazine, Lucy said: "Every day is a massive challenge. The day I don't feel any nerves is when I know this is not the right place for me to be, that's what I feed off.

"Even working behind the bar in the Woolpack, figuring out what lines you pull the pints on and the choreography of it, there's always so much to learn and analyse."

Lucy is glad that her alter ego works in the soap's famous Woolpack pub as it allows her to share scenes with a wide range of cast members.

She said: "I love it because you get to see everybody. You're not filming in the same house with your own family group all the time, everyone comes into the pub so you get to catch up and have a nice little gossip!"

Emmerdale aired a limo crash in February that resulted in the deaths of Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Lucy found it "incredible" to be shooting such dramatic scenes.

The star – who finished third on ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013 – said: "I remember stepping onto the ice, which was actually melted wax, but your mind tricked you into thinking it was genuinely frozen water so you walked across it slowly as if you were going to slip over, it was really bizarre.

"It was very cold, and shooting through the night was weird as we'd break for lunch at three in the morning."

Pargeter also revealed that she would love to do a "body swap" with her character's half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) in order to experience life as a "bad boy".

She said: "I'd like to do a body swap with Cain, like Freaky Friday!

"Chas has mellowed so much over time, there was a time where she'd jump over the bar if anyone had a go at her and knock them spark out, but Cain is still a bad boy.

"So I'd like to be him for the day just so I could be a bit old-school Dingle again!"