The former X Factor star was one of just three celebrities to pass the military course on the gruelling Channel 4 reality series but admits that a nasty hand injury sustained during the show nearly scuppered her wedding to wife Emilia Smith in June 2024.

Lucy told the Mirror: "We got married the day after. I was (exhausted) and like, our hands were all so wrecked that my wedding ring didn't go on. When I got home, I was like, 'Oh my god, this is bad!' It took a week (for it to heal). It was gross."

The 34-year-old singer was one of just three recruits to pass the course - alongside former footballer Troy Deeney and Peru Two drug smuggler Michaella McCollum - and explained that she has made "friends for life" on the programme.

Spraggan said: "Troy sent me a really lovely message the other day.

"And also, Michaella and Adam (Collard) and Bimini, we're in a little group, and we talk all the time. I'll be friends with those guys for life."

Lucy even revealed that she had a message of support from fellow X Factor star Olly Murs - after she had supported him at a show in Bristol.

She said: "Olly Murs sent me a really nice little DM because I supported him the other day.

"And we chatted the about and he was like: 'Don't, don't give up and don't tell me the ending.'

"And then he voice-noted me and just said: 'Respect' basically."

Lucy also sustained a tear to her vulva that was caused by a harness during one of the show's tasks and explained how she was almost medically withdrawn from the process after fainting during one of the challenges.

She recalled: "After the boat carry I actually fainted. We got back to the base and I think a lot of women would really want the experience of fainting into Adam Collard's arms, which is what I did. I fainted and I was really unwell. I was nearly medically withdrawn.

However, Lucy found Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins an "affirming experience" after struggling with body image issues for much of her life.

She told Cosmopolitan: "It was just such an affirming experience.

"I was thinking about it this morning, like I've struggled with eating disorders and body dysmorphia for basically my whole life. And what really shone through to me was for the whole time I was on the course, I didn't once think about my body or what I looked like. I was just too busy being strong and brave. It taught me a lot about how a lot of that is really inside our heads."